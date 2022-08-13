5 Broncos Offensive Players in Need of a Big Game vs. Cowboys

Anderson is the starting right tackle at this point. His battle ended up being against Cameron Fleming as Billy Turner and Tom Compton have been out with injuries.

While Anderson projects to be the starting right tackle when the season comes around, barring a change for whenever Turner can practice again, he has to improve his game.

There have been plenty of high moments for Anderson in practice, but he has also had his fair share of struggles. The Broncos' edge defenders have gotten around him for what would be sacks in real games on multiple occasions.

Despite being the starter, Anderson has to show more against the Cowboys. He has struggled whenever he has taken the field in a game as a right tackle.

Anderson has to show he can hold his own in a game setting to inspire more confidence. The good thing is, when he was starting games during the 2021 season, he had an excellent game against the Cowboys, but it came with him playing left tackle.

Sometimes players can't flip sides of the line so easily. Multiple former offensive linemen have spoken on the difficulties of switching from right to left and how switching guard to tackle is much easier.