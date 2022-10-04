Broncos Fall to Raiders 32-23: The Good, Bad & Ugly

The Denver Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders feels worse than just a deficit in points. For many fans, it was a breach of confidence in the Broncos' ability to compete against a desperate opponent fighting to remain relevant in the vaunted AFC West.

The Raiders appeared determined not to start the season 0-4. Conversely, the Broncos allowed a significant setback to define their ability to compete. Melvin Gordon’s untimely fumble and the team’s inability to overcome third-down penalties crushed the Broncos’ hopes of winning in the Black Hole of Allegiant Stadium.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett must rally his troops and develop a winning game plan quickly. Thursday’s contest against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field gives the Broncos an opportunity to regain their mojo.

Let's get to the good, bad, and ugly from Week 4.

The Good

Good First Half Offense

Although the Bronco’s offense fell into a coma in the second half of the game, it started the contest with a bang. Russell Wilson was able to spread the ball to nine different receivers.

It was good to see wide receiver Jerry Jeudy score his second touchdown of the season, and speedy KJ Hamler catch a 55-yard deep ball down the middle of the field. Veteran Courtland Sutton has established himself as Wilson’s security blanket, catching his first score of the season.

When feeling pressure from the pass rush, Wilson consistently looks for Sutton to get him out of a jam. The next step is for Wilson to consistently engage the tight ends to create more pressure on opposing defenses.

Montrell Washington & Special Teams

Washington is becoming a difference maker. The rookie returner's speed and shiftiness are dangerous to opposing defenders when he is in open space. It’s way too early to crown him the next Tyreek Hill or Devon Hester, but Washington has the potential to become a high-impact player.

After a rocky start in the opener against the Seahawks, the Bronocs' special teams unit is becoming a dependable team contributor. Let’s see if Denver can maintain a high level of play as the injury bug takes bites out of core group members.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Bad

The Defense | Raiders Won the Matchups

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels as an offensive play caller made life difficult for Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. After the first three games, it appeared that Evero was a defensive savant.

The Broncos' defense was a dominant force on the field, and the rookie D- coordinator called a game plan that even shutdown Kyle Shanahan in Week 3. However, McDaniels did his homework, as he used formations to spread the Broncos’ defense and used Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as a battering ram.

Evero responded by bringing in a linebacker to stop the run. The Raiders countered by using their speedy running backs against the Broncos’ less agile linebackers. It will be interesting to see how Evero adapts his defensive game plan when the two teams meet again on November 20.

The Ugly

Crushing Injuries

Losing budding star running back Javonte Williams for the season is a tremendous loss for the Bronco’s offense. Opposing defenders must breathe a sigh of relief as they now do not have to worry about being bulldozed on national television.

With RB2 Melvin Gordon experiencing a nagging neck injury and bruised confidence in his inability to hold onto the rock, the team will need to depend on Mike Boone and newly-signed veteran Latavius Murray. Although his playing time as a Bronco has been limited, Boone is a gifted runner and will gain positive yards after contact.

The injury to outside linebacker Randy Gregory for an extended period is a blow to the Broncos' ability to generate a pass rush. Gregory’s length and ability to remain stout against the run will be difficult to replicate with the backups. With Gregory out, there will be more pressure on Bradley Chubb to perform.

There is a long list of injuries across the offense, defense, and special teams units. It’s presenting a great opportunity for practice squad players to make a name for themselves.

Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!