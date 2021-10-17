Broncos Make Big Decision on Newly Signed WR John Brown

The Broncos are beefing up one position vs. the Raiders.

The Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After a 3-0 start, respectively, both AFC West teams have fallen to 3-2.

The Broncos have the added emotional juice of former head coach Mike Shanahan going into the Ring of Fame at halftime while the Raiders hope to prove the chaos caused by Jon Gruden's resignation can be fuel.

Meanwhile, just a couple of days after signing him to the practice squad off the street, the Broncos announced that veteran wideout John Brown has been elevated to the gameday roster. Fellow receiver Tyrie Cleveland has been elevated as well.

The Broncos could use Brown's speed after losing Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler within the first three games. Brown brings 320 receptions for 4,748 yards to the table with 31 touchdowns. He's been in the NFL since 2014.

Are a few days of practice enough to get Brown ready to play against the Raiders? Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur hinted at some sort of role for Brown in Week 6.

“We’re getting him going. We’re going to try to have something hopefully strategic for him to do in the game," Shurmur said on Thursday. "He’s very fast. He’s a pro. We’ve had enough conversations with him over a short period of time to see he’s a real pro, and he’s trying to pick things up as quickly as possible... We’re trying to give him plays that he can go in and use his skill set.”

It'll be interesting to see how much usage Brown garners in what will be his first game in the Orange and Blue.

