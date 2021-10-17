Broncos Make Big Decision on Newly Signed WR John Brown

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos Elevate WRs John Brown & Tyrie Cleveland for Week 6

    The Broncos are beefing up one position vs. the Raiders.
    Author:

    The Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After a 3-0 start, respectively, both AFC West teams have fallen to 3-2. 

    The Broncos have the added emotional juice of former head coach Mike Shanahan going into the Ring of Fame at halftime while the Raiders hope to prove the chaos caused by Jon Gruden's resignation can be fuel. 

    Meanwhile, just a couple of days after signing him to the practice squad off the street, the Broncos announced that veteran wideout John Brown has been elevated to the gameday roster. Fellow receiver Tyrie Cleveland has been elevated as well. 

    The Broncos could use Brown's speed after losing Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler within the first three games. Brown brings 320 receptions for 4,748 yards to the table with 31 touchdowns. He's been in the NFL since 2014. 

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Are a few days of practice enough to get Brown ready to play against the Raiders? Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur hinted at some sort of role for Brown in Week 6. 

    “We’re getting him going. We’re going to try to have something hopefully strategic for him to do in the game," Shurmur said on Thursday. "He’s very fast. He’s a pro. We’ve had enough conversations with him over a short period of time to see he’s a real pro, and he’s trying to pick things up as quickly as possible... We’re trying to give him plays that he can go in and use his skill set.”

    It'll be interesting to see how much usage Brown garners in what will be his first game in the Orange and Blue. 

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    John Brown
    News

    Broncos Make Big Decision on Newly Signed WR John Brown

    1 minute ago
    Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Top Options to Replace Vic Fangio as Broncos Head Coach

    16 hours ago
    Denver Broncos defensive back Mike Ford (12) celebrates a tackle on a punt return with defensive back P.J. Locke (37) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
    News

    Report: Broncos Place DB Mike Ford on Injured Reserve, Activate RB Mike Boone

    19 hours ago
    New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches the ball over Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
    News

    Broncos' Final Week 6 Injury Report Reveals Big Help Returning to Defense

    19 hours ago
    Mike Shanahan
    News

    Mike Shanahan Keeps Broncos-Raiders Rivalry Alive with Latest Remark

    23 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back (24) Otis Armstrong is led by offensive lineman (62) Tom Glassic against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.
    News

    Former Broncos' All-Pro RB Passes Away

    Oct 16, 2021
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    The One Thing that Can End Broncos' Slump Revealed

    Oct 15, 2021
    Vic Fangio
    News

    Vic Fangio Forced to Address Incident at Broncos Practice

    Oct 15, 2021
    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    3 Must-Haves for Broncos to Beat Raiders in Week 6

    Oct 15, 2021