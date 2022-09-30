Skip to main content

Broncos Rule Out 2 Starters in Week 4 at Raiders: Injury Report

The Denver Broncos will not be at full strength in Sunday's tilt at the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of their first divisional matchup of the season, taking on the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders. This Week 4 AFC West tilt comes against a rival that has swept the Broncos in each of the past two seasons. 

As great as it would be to pound home Josh McDaniels' death knell, the Broncos can't afford to overlook this wounded-animal opponent. Las Vegas' playoff odds are already next-to-nil, but an 0-4 start to the 2022 season would all but guarantee McDaniels and company would be watching January football from the couch at home. 

The Raiders are desperate, and the Broncos need to approach this matchup like any other. Obviously, Denver will need as many of its horses as it can get to snap Las Vegas' four-game winning streak over the Broncos. 

Without further ado, let's get to the final injury report for Week 4. 

Broncos

Out

  • Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) | WR
  • Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) | OLB
  • Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) | OG
  • Darius Phillips (hamstring) | CB
  • Billy Turner (knee) | OT

Questionable

  • D.J. Jones (concussion) | DT
  • Dalton Risner (ankle) | OG

Full Go

  • Melvin Gordon (neck) | RB
  • Randy Gregory (knee) | OLB
  • Mike Purcell (knee) | DL
  • Caden Sterns (hip) | S
  • Baron Browning (knee) | OLB
  • P.J. Locke (ankle) | S
  • Aaron Patrick (shoulder) | OLB
  • K'Waun Williams (wrist) | CB

Analysis: If ever there was a fortuitous scenario for the Broncos not to be at full strength on the offensive line, this is it. The Raiders have just two sacks this season, ranked 31st, and are the 15th-ranked rushing defense. 

Defensively, D.J. Jones is trending toward playing, so that's a boon for Denver's rushing defense. He exited last week early with a concussion. 

Keep an eye on the Broncos' special teams this week, though, as Cleveland has been ruled out, and Patrick is dealing with that shoulder injury. 

Raiders

Out

  • Foster Moreau (knee) | TE
  • Hunter Renfrow (concussion) | WR

Questionable

  • Rock Ya-Sin (knee) | CB
  • Sam Webb (hamstring) | CB

Full Go

  • Nate Hobbs (concussion) | CB
  • Kolton Miller (ankle) | OT
  • Tre'Von Moehrig (hip) | S
  • Bilal Nichols (shoulder) | D
  • Denzel Perryman (ankle) | LB
  • Johnathan Hankins (groin) | DT
  • Neil Farrell (shoulder) | DT
  • Andre James (concussion) | C

Analysis: With Ya-Sin and Webb listed as questionable, Hobbs makes it a trio of Raiders cornerbacks nursing an injury. Even if all three play, it sets up nicely for Russell Wilson and the Broncos' failure-to-launch passing offense. 

The Football Gods smiled on Denver with Renfrow being ruled out, who typically gashes the Broncos. 

