Broncos at Rams: Week 16 Bold Predictions & Picks

Entering Week 16, the Denver Broncos have naught to play for but pride. And obligation.

The Broncos eliminated themselves from playoff contention in Week 14, and now many fans wonder what reason there is to continue watching the games, especially one on Christmas Day at the Los Angeles Rams — a similarly lackluster 4-10 football team.

We'll leave that up to fans to decide, but Mile High Huddle will absolutely be watching on Christmas. Russell Wilson returns to the starting lineup, and we need to see how he punctuates what's been a disappointing Year 1 in Denver.

Plus, Nathaniel Hackett is coaching for his job, which adds a high-stakes element to Sunday's proceedings. How will Broncos-Rams shake out?

Let's go around the MHH table to see whether our staff foresees this one as a nice Christmas bonus or yet another lump of coal.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 8-6: Emotions will be running high for Denver with the untimely passing of Ronnie Hillman. The Broncos play hard for the departed Super Bowl 50 hero and grind out a tougher-than-expected win against a depleted Rams squad with their backup QB. Wilson looks good in his return as the Broncos aim to end the season on a high and give fans a Merry Christmas. The defense also gets presents from Baker Mayfield to seal the win.

Pick: Broncos 24, Rams 13

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 7-7: This isn't exactly the lovely Christmas treat many fans had imagined when the schedule got released many months ago. Nevertheless, some holiday season football will pit two teams against each other that are ruing a lost season replete with unfortunate injuries. The difference in this one will be a fit again Wilson going off for three touchdowns. Some hope for next season is kindled, at least. Merry Christmas, Broncos Country.

Pick: Broncos 28, Rams 10

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 7-7: In the battle of two evenly-matched teams, the winner will be determined by which defense creates the most turnovers. Look for the Broncos to assert themselves by keeping Mayfield under constant pressure.

Pick: Broncos 24, Rams 14

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 7-7: The Broncos' offense is on fire right now, based on their season-long standard, scoring 24 and 28 points in their last two games. The Rams are arguably an even bigger disappointment this season than Denver, and with Matthew Stafford still sidelined and Wilson back, this could be the Broncos' first opportunity to get some momentum this season.

Pick: Broncos 21, Rams 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 7-7: Broncos-Rams is a game that few will care to watch on Christmas Day. Both teams are out of the playoff race and only playing for pride. Neither offense can score points, but only one defense has consistently stopped its opponent from scoring. That will be the difference as the Broncos pull off the Christmas miracle by winning back-to-back games.

Pick: Broncos 23, Rams 17

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 7-7: Yay, back to .500. For the universe to ultimately correct the off-kilter situation in Denver, a Christmas loss in L.A. might be required. But that's not going to happen, which will further muddy the outlook of beleaguered head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson's return only sparks the Broncos' momentum as the defense smothers Mayfield, and Latavius Murray chugs out another 100-yard rushing day. Patrick Surtain II bolsters his All-Pro bid by providing another signature performance in a Broncos victory.

<