How to Watch Broncos vs. Rams Preseason Game 3

With jobs on the line, Broncos fans from around the world can be sure not to miss the preseason finale.

After two games on the road, the Denver Broncos will kick off the preseason finale on Saturday night at home vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Although the quarterback dust has settled with Teddy Bridgewater named the starter, there are multiple positions still in play and guys battling to keep their NFL careers alive.

This game, much like the traditional four-contest preseason schedule, will serve as Denver's 'dress rehearsal' — meaning the starters will play significant snaps. That includes stars we've not seen take the field yet like Von Miller and Courtland Sutton.

It'll be the first time Miller has stepped onto the field in an actual game (exhibition or not) since the season finale in 2019. Expect to see Melvin Gordon III for a time as well.

Fans will be sitting up in their seats to see how Drew Lock performs with the second-team offense after losing out to Bridgewater and, conversely, how Teddy will do after head coach Vic Fangio made that controversial decision to move on from the incumbent whom the team drafted in the second round back in 2019.

Here's how to watch Broncos vs. Rams.

Broncos vs. Seahawks

Date/Time: Saturday, August 28 at 7:05 pm MDT

Where: Empower Field at Mile High (76,125) • Denver

Local Television: 9NEWS - KTVD 20 • Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff Analyst: Chad Brown Sideline: Rod Mackey

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Brian Griese Sideline: Rod Mackey

Cable/Satellite: ABC

Stream: NFL Network (via NFL app), NFL Game Pass, 9NEWS (via 9NEWS app)

On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (market-limited)

Enjoy the preseason finale, Broncos Country. This game could be the biggest harbinger of how the 2021 regular season ultimately unfolds for the Broncos.

