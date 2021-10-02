3 Broncos Options to 'Spy' Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

There is no denying the difficulty of the task is facing Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos this week. Lamar Jackson is an extremely capable quarterback with an arm to attack deep and the legs to burn a defense.

Whatever Fangio's game plan is to slow Jackson down and keep him in the pocket, the Broncos have to go out there and execute. With how talented Denver is on the defensive side of the ball, the team has a few options to account for Jackson, even with the injuries that have piled up.

Of course, the best way is to execute upfront and keep any potential running lanes closed. However, that puts a lot on a defensive line and edge rushers and could even hurt the pass rush so it can be a double-edged sword.

The best option for the Broncos is to have one of their defenders' spy Jackson. Each of the alternatives does have its pros and cons, so Denver has to be cautious of that. It would also be good to switch up who is spying on Jackson so as to create extra pre-snap confusion for the quarterback.

The Broncos have three good options to assign the spy role on Jackson. Again, tasking one of these defenders to spy Jackson comes with pros and cons, but these players all can help limit the quarterback if he has to take off to use his legs. This has to be the defense's focus because Jackson can extend drives and plays with his playmaking ability.

Justin Strnad | LB: While Strnad is inexperienced, he is a solid athlete with range and quickness that can help him close quickly on Jackson. The concern would be him getting thrown off by any read options the Baltimore Ravens will likely throw Denver's way. It also would take away Strnad's coverage ability on passing downs, which could alter how often the Ravens target the short-middle zone of the field.

Alexander Johnson | LB: Johnson can make quick reads and close quickly, so he might be better when watching for the option plays. However, he isn't the quickest or fastest of players out there, so there is a risk of Jackson outpacing him for a more considerable gain. Based on down, distance, and personnel, switching it up between Johnson and Strnad would be the best option.

Kareem Jackson | S: The final option is Jackson, but you don't want to pull him out of his coverage responsibility unless Denver uses another defensive back to replace his role there. The Broncos' safety has the experience, quickness, speed, and football IQ to be a great option to spy on Lamar to try and limit what he can do with his legs. Again, pulling Kareem out of coverage is risky, but Denver can mix this in to try and create confusion.

How the Broncos fare in this game will depend on their ability to defend Lamar. He is quite capable as a quarterback and can put up points quickly, especially with the big-play potential of some of his weapons. Denver needs its defense to slow him down and have its offense sustain long drives ending with points on the board.

This game could be one where the Broncos made a massive statement to the rest of the NFL. But the dominoes have to fall right.

