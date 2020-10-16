SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon Exits Practice Friday, Sent Home With Illness

Chad Jensen

It hasn't been a great week for Melvin Gordon. The Denver Broncos' co-starting running back was cited by Denver police on Tuesday night for driving under the influence. 

The next day, the Broncos returned to Dove Valley to prepare for their Week 6 bout at New England, but opted to have Gordon abstain from practice. He was able to practice on Thursday but according to multiple reports, Gordon was sent home from Friday's practice with a non-COVID-19 illness. 

"Melvin Gordon sent home as [a] precaution as he was feeling ill. Told it was NOT COVID related. He has tested negative for [the] virus," 9NEWS' Mike Klis tweeted on Friday. 

Fans will joke that sometimes a hangover can linger but in all seriousness, it's a curious development considering the hyper virus-focused PR environment the Broncos are operating in. 

With the Patriots having yet another player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, forcing the cancelation of their practice, there is concern that Denver's Week 6 matchup could be fiddled with again by the NFL. At this stage, though, reports indicate that the NFL will march forward with the game as-scheduled at 11 am MDT on Sunday. 

If Gordon was sent home, considering that he already missed one practice this week, it was for a good reason. He has not tested positive for COVID-19 but there are plenty of other bugs that can afflict a human being. 

There's no reason to believe Gordon's Week 6 availability will be in doubt. Staring down the barrel of a three-game suspension for the DUI, the Broncos have to get what production they can from Gordon's $7 million cap number. 

With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur champing at the bit to get his two-headed running back attack going finally, now that Phillip Lindsay is healthy again, fans were excited to see how the Broncos' rushing game would take shape on Sunday. Here's to hoping Gordon will be able to overcome what illness he has in time to play. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

