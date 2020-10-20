The Denver Broncos are coming off an 18-12 upset victory over the New England Patriots in Week 6. Sitting at 2-3, the Broncos got a couple of key players back last week and if the transaction wire on Tuesday is any indication, the team could be getting at least one other back off injured reserve.

The Broncos released veteran defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan on Tuesday, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

"Per source Broncos released veteran DL Timmy Jernigan. Gave [the] Broncos two games of front-line depth. Also helped Jax this year. Still can help a team. Could be [a] sign Dre’Mont Jones ready to return," Klis tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

As Klis opines, the Jernigan release is a positive harbinger that Jones could be returning off injured reserve. Jones was injured in the Broncos' Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh — the same game the team lost QB Drew Lock and fellow defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker.

With three games now having passed, Jones, as well as Walker, is eligible to return to the active roster. Head coach Vic Fangio said that both IR defensive linemen will practice this week and Jernigan's release would imply that the team expects at least one of them back for Sunday's home tilt vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for Jernigan, he joined the team back on September 30 as a free-agent pickup off the street. He received one snap in Week 4 at the New York Jets, only a couple of days into his Broncos tenure.

In Week 6's victory over New England, Jernigan received 10 defensive snaps but did not make it into the box score. A former Baltimore Ravens' second-round draft pick back in 2014, he played his first three years in Baltimore before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 where he would go on to sign a lucrative four-year, $48 million extension and help win a Super Bowl.

It wouldn't be surprising, in light of the Broncos' recent maneuverings, to see Jernigan get re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers. The Broncos did that with QB Blake Bortles on Monday after cutting him on Saturday.

Considering the situation on the defensive line, the Broncos would be wise to keep the shelves stocked so to speak and Jernigan is a solid, experienced veteran.

