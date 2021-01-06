Report: Broncos Targeting Coveted Vikings Exec for GM Position

The Denver Broncos have kicked off its search for John Elway's successor.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Broncos put in a request to interview Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager/vice president of player personnel George Paton for their GM vacancy.

Paton is annually among the NFL's hottest front-office prospects. He just completed his 14th season in Minnesota, working alongside GM Rick Spielman. Together, since 2012, the duo has overseen two NFC North division titles, four playoff berths, and four double-digit win campaigns — a cumulative 79-63-2 record.

The Vikings have drafted particularly well under Paton's watch. Per the team's official website, his "primary focus is coordinate scouting and personnel functions" as well as "lend his expertise to the College Scouting Department."

Which is a theme of his resume. Paton broke into the business in the Chicago Bears' scouting departments before the Miami Dolphins hired him as director of pro personnel. He spent six seasons (2001-06) with Miami prior to defecting to the Twin Cities.

This has led to continual interest from outside suitors over the years. Paton interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers' GM opening in 2017 and the Cleveland Browns' gig in 2020. He's reportedly expected to interview with the Detroit Lions sometime this week and has also been linked to the Atlanta Falcons.

It's important to note that Denver merely submitted a request; it's entirely possible Minnesota (or Paton himself) declines.

In addition to Paton, the Broncos are targeting Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and New England Patriots assistant personnel director Dave Ziegler. They've received permission to speak with Kelly, team CEO Joe Ellis confirmed Tuesday.

"That is true," Ellis told reporters. "In terms of the process, zoom interviews to start, and then I think we’ll get down to a list of candidates. My sense is Vic and John will want to do those in person, which we are permitted to do. My understanding—socially distanced however appropriate, but I think it’s important to get together.”

