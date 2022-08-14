5 Risers, 4 Fallers from Broncos' 17-7 Preseason Win Over Cowboys

The Denver Broncos defeated the Dallas Cowboys in preseason Game 1 quite handily, 17-7. It was the debut of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and for the first time, Broncos fans caught a glimpse of his vision coming to life on the grid-iron.

The Broncos rested most of their starters, but not all (alas), which gave the down-the-roster players a big stage and opportunity to ply their wares. We saw some big-time individual performances and a few others that were quite forgettable.

Let's get to Denver's biggest risers and fallers from preseason Game 1.

Riser: Baron Browning | OLB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos switched Browning from inside to outside linebacker, and the early returns went a long way toward assuaging any concerns over the move. Browning played three full quarters and was a whirling dervish for the Broncos' defense, setting the edge and making life hell on the Cowboys' left tackle and quarterback. Browning showed stunning athleticism and twitch, bending the edge like a player who should have been drafted in the first round as a pass rusher. The Ohio State defensive coaches are now kicking themselves over what they had under their nose as a pass rusher. Here's to hoping Saturday night's impressive showing by Browning wasn't a flash in the pan. Faller: Brett Rypien | QB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Rypien did not play poorly. However, he was clearly out-dueled in the quarterback competition. All of Denver's points came in the second quarter while Rypien was holding a clipboard. While he did lead a drive into scoring range, Coach Hackett opted to go for it on fourth down, or else, at the very least, Rypien would have contributed three points to the total. But in that red zone series, which took place near the goal-line, he was a big reason the Broncos failed to punch it in, necessitating a go-for-it on fourth down. However, the fourth-year quarterback did make several clutch throws, including a sweet bomb down the left sideline with the Broncos backed up in their own end zone. Rypien's stock is down but he's not out of this competition yet. Riser: Josh Johnson | QB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Johnson carried the Broncos' offense in the first half. While quarter 1 was forgettable, his second-period performance was electric. Johnson tossed two beautiful touchdown passes and executed a nice two-minute drill that started on the Broncos' own 10-yard line. Brandon McManus polished off the drive with a 52-yard field goal to end the half. Johnson was poised and in command, signaling strongly that he's the front-runner to back up Russell Wilson. Johnson finished the night 16-of-23 for 172 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 120.2. At one point, he had 12 straight completions. Baller stuff. Faller: McTelvin Agim | DL Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Agim is running out of time. The coaching regime that drafted him in the third round back in 2020 is long gone and the new general manager holds no allegiance to him. Alas, Agim was a disappearing act in preseason Game 1. He consistently was manhandled in one-on-one situations against Cowboys' linemen and failed to make an impact of any sort. For a guy penciled in as immediate D-line depth, he didn't justify it. Agim has to be on thin ice. Riser: Matt Henningsen | DL Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports Diamond in the rough alert! The Broncos may have landed one of the steals of the 2022 NFL draft as Henningsen was wrecking ball on Saturday night. He played a lot of nose tackle and consistently penetrated the Cowboys' backfield, forcing an errant throw on one play that was picked off on third down. Henningsen went from being a likely practice squad guy to demanding a roster spot. We'll see if he can keep it up but anyone who knows this kid's backstory isn't expecting this to be a one-game wonder. Henningsen has heart. Faller: Calvin Anderson | RT Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Anderson is currently the first-team right tackle but it's only in the nominal sense. Fans should be grateful for that. Anderson is keeping the seat warm for Billy Turner, who's still on the PUP list. Because of that, the Broncos played Anderson a lot on Saturday night and he simply wasn't good. He allowed edge pressure and his typical trusty run blocking wasn't anywhere close to what it needs to be. The Broncos have a problem if they have any designs on Anderson starting at right tackle this year. Riser: P.J. Locke | S Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Locke was the beneficiary of Henningsen's third-down pressure, picking off a pass to end a Cowboys drive. Locke has been riser throughout the offseason and training camp and on Saturday night, he took a big step toward cementing a 53-man roster spot. Locke's rise comes at the expense of other safeties, like Jamar Johnson and Delarrin Turner-Yell, both of whom are recent Broncos draft picks. But there's no denying Locke's spark, physicality, and play-making ability. Faller: Albert Okwuegbunam | TE Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Okwuegbunam wasn't targeted in the passing game on Saturday night, and perhaps it was due to allowing a rusher to blow up Johnson on a critical third-down play. Albert O.'s blocking was highly suspect, and on the play in question, he didn't even have the sand to offer a hand-up to Johnson, who'd been pummeled to the ground by the free rusher the tight end so easily let slip into the Broncos' backfield. It was a downright ugly performance by Okwuegbunam. He will not see the field with Wilson and the first-teamers if he doesn't find a way to redeem himself over the next two preseason games. It was shameful. Riser(s): Broncos Wide Receivers Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Not every Broncos' wideout shined on Saturday night, but a special tip of the cap goes to Jalen Virgil (pictured), Seth Williams, and Kendall Hinton. Virgil led the team with 83 receiving yards, while Williams and Hinton both caught a touchdown pass from Johnson.

Throw in Montrell Washington, who's making this roster as a punt and kick returner at the very least, and the Broncos are going to have some very tough decisions to make. But in the wake of Tim Patrick's injury, it's good to see the plethora of young talent the Broncos have at wide receiver.

These dudes are obviously hungry.

