Bonitto has the lowest overall grade among Broncos edge defenders with at least 120 total snaps. He has picked up seven total pressures on 61 pass-rush snaps, which is a pressure every 8.7 snaps. For context, Bradley Chubb was averaging a pressure every 8.5 snaps.

Among the rest of the NFL edge defenders with at least 120 total snaps, Bonitto has the 39th-lowest overall grade. His pass-rush grade, 78.5, is the 19th-highest in the NFL, sitting behind Von Miller. However, Bonitto's seventh-worst run defense grade brings it down.

While he is tied for the 20th-fewest pressures among edges with at least 60 pass-rush snaps, only two players with seven or fewer pressures have fewer pass-rush snaps than Bonitto. That is made clear by his 17th-highest pass-rush win rate and his 27th-highest pass-rush productivity.

That's how Bonitto measures up to the rest of the NFL, but what about his fellow rookies?

There have only been 14 rookie edge defenders to have at least 60 pass-rush snaps, and seven of them have more pressures than Bonitto, but all have played more than twice as many pass-rush snaps. And Bonitto leads the rookies in pass-rush productivity and pass-rush win rate.

Again, his positive play is as a pass rusher only. Bonitto is tied for the second-fewest stops among rookie edge defenders while being the fourth-lowest-graded edge in run defense.

What it Means: The Broncos have seen the promise of Bonitto as a pass-rusher, which helped make them comfortable trading Chubb. However, he has made it clear there is still much work to do as a run defender.