How to Watch Broncos at Seahawks Preseason Game 2

Broncos fans from around the world can be sure not to miss preseason Game 2.

The Denver Broncos are in the Emerald City to take on a foe that humiliated the team less than 10 years ago in Super Bowl XLVIII. For Denver, every player that appeared in that game, and every guy who coached, is no longer with the team.

The Seattle Seahawks, however, still boast the same coach/quarterback combination of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson. The Broncos' 43-8 loss to the Seahawks was painful but this far into the future, it's water under the bridge, especially since Peyton Manning helped the Mile High City get the last laugh in triumph in Super Bowl 50, though not at Seattle's expense.

The stakes of Saturday night's Broncos vs. Seahawks game are so much lower, they're incomparable. This is preseason Game 2 for both clubs and though each squad would love to have the bragging rights of victory, the focus is on player and scheme development.

Specifically, for the Broncos, it's about seeing how the Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater competition resolves and figuring out how many young players will develop. With that said, after seeing Lock ball out to the tune of 151 yards and two touchdowns (with zero turnovers) in Game 1, which was punctuated by Bridgewater also leading a touchdown drive and playing efficient football, fans are dying to see how Teddy performs as the starter Saturday night in Seattle.

That's right. This time around, Bridgewater, not Lock, will start. It'll also be interesting to see how Lock performs in relief of Teddy, since he hasn't been asked to come off the bench since Game 3 of the 2019 preseason.

Here's how to watch.

Broncos vs. Seahawks

Date/Time: Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm MDT

Where: Lumen Field (68,740) • Seattle

Local Television: 9NEWS - KTVD 20 • Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff Analyst: Chad Brown Sideline: Rod Mackey

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Brian Griese Sideline: Rod Mackey

Cable/Satellite: NFL Network (nationally televised)

Stream: NFL Network (via NFL app), NFL Game Pass, 9NEWS (via 9NEWS app)

On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (market-limited)

Enjoy Saturday's action, Broncos Country. This team is already broke the 2021 ice and now fans will get an eye-ball witness to how the Broncos' roster depth is shaping up.