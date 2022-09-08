Opening day is fast approaching. The Denver Broncos kick off their season against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football and fans have more hope for success than any time in the past six seasons.

That hope is founded on solid ground because of the team that GM George Paton has built. How do the Broncos measure up with the Seahawks?

Let's break it down.

Quarterback

The Broncos have finally solidified this position since Peyton Manning retired in 2015. The trade for Russell Wilson brings in a true franchise quarterback. He is elite and a future Hall of Famer.

Furthermore, the rumors of Wilson's decline are greatly exaggerated. He is only 33 years old and has plenty of gas left in the tank. He also lives and breathes football, making his preparation second to none.

The first losing season of Wilson's career came last year, which also coincided with the first time he missed games due to injury. At first glance, people will point to his stats for proof of a down year, but when looked at on a per-game basis, it was above his average. He is poised for an MVP-caliber season since the Broncos have built an offense around his strengths for the first time in his 10-year career.

The Seahawks, having traded away Wilson, are entering quarterback purgatory. By making the choice to trade away their franchise quarterback, older fans Seahawks fans will be reminded of the sparse success of the 35 years before Wilson arrived in 2012.

Seattle has decided to start Geno Smith over Drew Lock, which is likely a good decision, but either player starting is a massive downgrade to what the team had.

Starting Smith should not bring much hope. His two qualifying seasons (2013 and 2014) are both in the worst 150 QB campaigns adjusted for era since 1960. He looked somewhat improved when thrust into duty last season when Wilson was injured, however, Lock has been even worse.

Advantage: Broncos

Running Back

Denver's one-two punch of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon is a formidable tandem. While splitting carries, both backs nearly reached 1,000 yards each last season. By season’s end, this duo could be the best in the NFL.

Williams refuses to go down on first contact, which should have him on a weekly highlight real, and Gordon has a nose for the end zone. With the zone blocking scheme, an offense that has less predictability, and the threat of a well-thrown deep ball, both Williams and Gordon should thrive.

The Seahawks under Pete Carroll have always emphasized the running game, but the issue of late has been that the team hasn’t had a running back capable of carrying the load. The Seahawks' last 1,000-yard rusher was Chris Carson, but he is no longer with the team, and they haven’t had a back rush for more than 750 yards over the past two seasons.



The team will rely on Rashaad Penny, who is a capable back, but has struggled to stay healthy through an entire season and has only two starts under his belt. Behind him is rookie Kenneth Walker, who is a fast running back with potential, but still needs to prove himself in the NFL. However, it is highly likely he will miss the opener, leaving the backup duties to Travis Homer.

Advantage: Broncos

Wide Receivers

The Broncos have a stable of good receivers, but with a lot to prove. After losing Tim Patrick, Denver's most reliable pass-catcher, an elite group on paper must prove it can translate to the field. Courtland Sutton is the most proven, but after an injury in 2020 altered his trajectory, he will need to show that he is all the way back and ready for All-Pro status.

Jerry Jeudy has the most to prove. He is a first-round draft choice with incredible route running, but so far, a lack of expected production. The rest of the wide receiver core is rounded out by KJ Hamler, a speedster who is coming back from a major injury, a rookie fifth-round draft choice in Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jalen Virgil.

If the potential can translate to production, this could be a special group. With a true franchise quarterback under center, the receivers will benefit.

The Seahawks have a proven group of receivers led by DK Metcalf. Metcalf had a monster season in 2020, and although he has not repeated that production, he has the potential to do so.

Lined up with him is Tyler Lockett, who is coming off three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The weakness is in Seattle's depth, with only Marquise Goodwin as the proven veteran journeyman. Having mediocre quarterbacking for the first time in 10 seasons, the wide receivers for the Seahawks may not look as good as in the past.

Advantage: Seahawks

Tight Ends

The position group is mostly an unknown for the Broncos. Albert Okwuegbunam is fast, but he has to round out his game. If he can do that this season, the Broncos are in good shape.

Eric Saubert has been an offseason surprise, but needs to prove it in the regular season. He has the tools to be an all-around tight end, and it appears this season that he has put it all together.

Eric Tomlinson is a blocker with very little pass-catching on his resume. Andrew Beck is going to play more of a fullback/H-back role. This group has potential, but plenty of questions must be answered in the regular season.

The tight end group for the Seahawks has less to prove than the Broncos group. Noah Fant is a gifted pass-catcher but has yet to live up to his first-round draft pedigree. That doesn’t mean he is a bad player, though.

In fact, Fant is the most dynamic tight end that the Seahawks have had since Jimmy Graham. He will be splitting time with Will Dissly, who is capable, but not nearly as dynamic as Fant. They both should offer steady production from the tight end spot.

Advantage: Seahawks

Offensive Line

The search for a right tackle continues for the Broncos, but other than that position, the O-line is solid. Garet Bolles has improved tremendously at left tackle and has a second-team All-Pro award under his belt.

With the wide zone arriving, left guard Dalton Risner finds himself in an offense that suits his skills. His play should be better than the rookie season that saw him play in a similar scheme.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry still has a lot to prove after struggling the past two seasons, but all reports from training camp have been positive. At right gaurd, Quinn Meinerz steps in, and he could end up being the best of the group. His tenacity is tremendous, and he has taken huge strides in his development.

The biggest unknown is the aforementioned right tackle spot. Billy Turner was brought in to solidify that position, but his injury forced Calvin Anderson to step in in camp and preseason. Anderson has some promise, but until the regular season games start, it's tough to project how he will perform. He is the starter for Week 1, but Turner is a mistake or two away from stepping into that position.

The Seahawks have struggled to put together a solid offensive line for several seasons, and this season continues that tradition. It appears Seattle will start two rookies to bookend the line: first-round selection Charles Cross and third-round selection Abraham Lucas. That's not to say that these two players will be bad, it's just a risky move.

The Seahawks at least have a veteran presence in the line's interior with Gabe Jackson, Austin Blythe, and Damien Lewis. Even though they have experience, this trio isn't incredibly gifted. This looks like another offensive line that will struggle for the Seahawks, especially out of the gate.

Advantage: Broncos

Secondary

The Broncos' secondary boasts two elite-caliber players. Justin Simmons is arguably the best safety in the NFL, and Patrick Surtain II is a star in the making. His rookie season was incredible, and he is poised to become one of the best corners in the league.

Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns are solid players at safety. The weaknesses start with the other corners. Ronald Darby is a good player but has to stay healthy. K’Waun Williams is a good slot corner, but he too has missed time due to injury.

Depth is a concern, so the starters must stay on the field. The Broncos lack experienced depth, but for Week 1, the team is ready to hit the field fully healthy.

No matter how much people want to believe the Seahawks have a good defense, this Seahawks team is far removed from the Legion of Boom. In fact, they have not fielded a top 10 defense in points or yards since 2016.

It appears that fifth-round rookie Tariq Woolen will get the start at one cornerback spot, while Mike Jackson, an inexperienced player who has bounced around the league, is likely to start opposite Woolen.

The depth behind those two is a mix of Artie Burns (a first-round bust), Coby Bryant (a fourth-round rookie), and Sidney Jones. The strength of this unit is at the safety spot with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Both play the game at a high level.

Advantage: Broncos

Defensive Line

The Broncos have amassed a solid, but unspectacular D-line. Every season, Dre’Mont Jones is poised to be a breakout star but hasn’t made the leap yet.

Next to him is newcomer D.J. Jones, who may be the best free-agent addition this offseason. He grew into a solid run stuffer in San Francisco.

The final starting spot is manned by DeShawn Williams. If you were watching him play the last two seasons, it isn’t a surprise to see Williams take the next step into a starting role.

The rotation begins with Mike Purcell, an elite run stuffer when healthy. Behind him are two rookies, Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen. Both have promise as future key role players, but they are still raw.

When the Broncos visit Seattle, they will see a familiar face: Shelby Harris. Harris is a solid defensive tackle and adept at batting down passes but does leave a little to be desired as a run stopper. Al Woods has bounced around the league but is a capable defender. He is on the downside of his career at 35 years old.

Poona Ford is experienced and has started every game in the last two seasons. What the Broncos lack in experience in the depth rotation, the Seahawks do not. The Seahawks have a solid D-line rotation, but their starters aren’t as good as the Broncos'.

Advantage: Broncos

Edge Rushers

This could be the greatest strength on the Broncos' defense by season’s end if health holds. Bradley Chubb has elite traits, but injuries have derailed his progress.

Newcomer Randy Gregory also has elite traits but has missed so much time on the field due to health and suspensions. If he can put it all together this season, he could be one of the better pass rushers in the NFL. That is a big if.

Behind these two is Baron Browning. His athleticism is off the charts, and it shows up during the game. The edge rushing group will not miss a beat when he is on the field. The depth of this unit is incredible with last season’s surprise Jonathon Cooper and rookie Nik Bonitto.

The Seahawks are starting two edge rushers with an average of 3.5 sacks per season on their resume. They're capable players but have not shown to be elite at this point.

Uchenna Nwosu is growing as a pass rusher and has increased his pressures yearly. That could translate to more sacks this season. The depth is a question mark replete with inexperience and journeyman players.

Advantage: Broncos

Off Ball Linebacker

This unit is a massive question mark for the Broncos. The only established player is Josey Jewell, but he missed most of last season with an injury. He is also limited in speed but makes up for it with his elite read-and-react ability.

It is uncertain, but it appears that Jonas Griffith is tracking to start in Week 1 after dislocating his elbow in the preseason. This will be his first time entering the season as a starter.

Denver's depth is an issue as Alex Singleton was brought in as a free agent to compete for a starting role, but was unable to win the job. Justin Strnad, who struggles mightily when pushed into a starting role, is the final depth player. If he plays more than a special teams role, the Broncos are in trouble.

Gone are the days when the Seahawks had elite linebackers roaming the middle. They're starting Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton. Brooks is a tackling machine. Barton has only started five games in his three-year career.

The Seahawks are also lacking depth. However, their question marks are not as big as the Broncos' at this position.

Advantage: Seahawks

The Takeaway

The Broncos have the better roster, and their quarterback is light years ahead of what is starting under center in Seattle. Anything can happen on the road, but with the talent Paton has assembled, this should be a lopsided victory as the Broncos dispatch a lesser opponent.

