3 Impressive Broncos in Preseason Game 2 & One Yikes Performance

Multiple players performed well in Seattle on Saturday night but three stood out. There's also the matter of the rookie linebacker who did not.

Preseason games might not count, but try telling that to players working hard to make the roster come September. Preseason games are also important for those players attempting to separate themselves in the competition for starting roles.

For the Denver Broncos, all eyes are on the Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater quarterback competition, and in preseason Game 2 against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night, one player shined.

As the Broncos handled the Seahawks 30-6, here are three studs of the game and one performance that was frankly ugly.

Studs

Teddy Bridgewater | QB: The honor of the best performance has to go to Teddy, who played fantastic as he led the Broncos on two touchdown drives on both of his possessions.

He didn’t have a bunch of “wow’ throws, but he was efficient and nearly perfect, missing on only two passes. Teddy went 9-of-11 for 105 yards and a touchdown with an excellent 82 completion percentage.

Bridgewater climbed the pocket well when pressure was coming off the edge and delivered accurate passes. He read the defense well, especially on the touchdown to KJ Hamler. It was a great showing for TEddy and held his own in the starting quarterback competition.

DeShawn Wiliams | DL: Part of me wanted to give the best player nod to Williams because he was a one-man wrecking crew for two series. He finished with three tackles (two solo) and an acrobatic interception.

Royce Freeman | RB: I considered giving it to the fourth-year back after he carried the ball well and played great as the third-down guy. He finished with 27 yards on nine carries (3.0 avg) while hauling in 5-of-6 targets for 44 receiving yards.

Yikes Performance of the Game

Baron Browning | LB: The worst player on the field looked like he missed all of training camp due to an injury. Which is true. Browning was injured in rookie minicamp and was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list until this week. With little practice time, he appeared to be very rusty, missing assignments and at least one tackle.

Browning is oozing with athleticism and promise but he needs to get some experience with the defense and exposure to NFL speed. He was credited with one tackle, but it came after a decent gain on a pass play.

Browning's night was done by the middle of the third quarter. He is a third-round rookie with promise, so he is not on the roster bubble, but he could use a bounce-back game next week.

