The Denver Broncos are only a few days removed from firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was dispatched just 15 games into his head-coaching career.

Although he was likely a dead coach walking, the straw that broke the camel's back for Hackett was the Broncos' humiliating performance and comportment on Christmas Day, allowing a four-win team to score 51 points with a backup quarterback. Hackett is now relegated to the dustbin of Broncos history.

Who steps in to fix this mess? Who would want the job? The obvious No. 1 candidate in this hiring cycle will be former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. But would Payton want to come to Denver?

On Thursday, Jeremy Fowler became the second ESPN insider since Hackett's dismissal to connect Payton to the Broncos. Fowler also hinted that the Walton/Penner ownership group could be gearing up to make a massive play for the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

"Yes, many around the league expect Denver to at least check on Sean Payton and possibly make a major run at him. While it's the worst-kept secret that Payton has interest in the Chargers job, Brandon Staley just secured a playoff berth for L.A. with two regular-season games remaining."

Payton might want the Los Angeles Chargers job, but firing a head coach after leading his team to the postseason is a hard sell and a move that could create some bad juju. The Chargers might be in the unfortunate situation of having to sit out on the Payton sweepstakes.

The Broncos can control the entire Payton narrative, however, by whipping out Rob Walton's checkbook and making him an offer he can't refuse. The Broncos now boast the richest owner in the NFL, and it's not even close.

Money talks, but at the same time, Payton has made a lot of it during his NFL coaching career. It'll be important, no doubt, in this calculus, but he could be prioritizing other factors just as much. Payton's opinion on Russell Wilson will likely factor heavily in how Denver's courting shakes out.

Again, though. Nothing rings the bell like money.

As Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman said this week, the Broncos can't afford to take another chance on an unknown quantity head coach. Payton is as close to a sure thing as there is in the NFL.

Wealthy owners like sure things. Stay tuned.

