How Bad Luck has Torpedoed the Broncos' 2022 Start

There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos have had a difficult start to the season. The Broncos have staggered out of the gate to a 2-3 record largely due to significant offensive struggles.

The media has been piling on, taking cheap shots and relishing in the demise of the once-great franchise. To make matters worse, Broncos fans are fed up only five games into the season.

Expectations for this team were sky-high because of the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, and so far, those high hopes have not come to fruition. Anyone can point to a plethora of issues on this Broncos team, but one thing is for sure: they have had their share of bad luck and desperately need that to change.

The biggest run of bad luck starts with injuries. Not only is this week’s injury list one of the longest in the NFL, but the number of players and amount of salary cap on injured reserve is gargantuan. Several Broncos starters have missed time, and six have landed on the injured reserve list.

Injuries are not the only barometer for the Broncos' bad fortune. The ball has just not bounced in favor of the Orange and Blue.

The defense has forced a league-leading nine fumbles but has only recovered three. That amounts to six missed opportunities, and one can easily see that those extra chances could have changed two of Denver's losses in their favor.

For comparison, the New York Giants have forced eight fumbles and recovered six. The ball has bounced their way, and they're having unexpected success this season.

In the Seattle game, the Broncos had two strip sacks that bounced immediately into the waiting arms of an offensive lineman. In a one-point loss, one of those being recovered by the defense could have turned that contest into a victory.

In the Thursday night stinker, the Broncos forced three fumbles and recovered zero. Again, an extra chance would have come in handy in a three-point overtime loss.

The Broncos have issues, there is no denying that, but having a run of good luck over the next few games could help turn the tide until they can fix what ails them. If Lady Luck can smile on the team over the next three games, the Broncos could enter the bye in a position to make a run to finish the season as they continue to get players back from the injured reserve list.

If this streak of misfortune continues, though, the season could be lost before the break begins. So, perhaps this team has no alternative but to go out there and make its own luck.

