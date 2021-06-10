PFF Hypes Up Broncos' Secondary With No. 1 NFL Ranking

Sports Illustrated home
Broncos' Secondary Ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus

Vic Fangio has an embarrassment of riches.
On paper, the Denver Broncos have some serious dogs in the secondary. From Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons and his partner Kareem Jackson to the recent additions via free agency and the NFL draft, the Broncos are loaded for bear on this hunt in the defensive backfield. 

That is, if everything comes together and this unit stays healthy. Pro Football Focus has continued its march through the NFL ranking teams based on position depth. 

The Broncos' secondary checked in at No. 1

1. DENVER BRONCOS

No team improved its secondary more than the Broncos this offseason. Last year, third-round rookie Michael Ojemudia, an injured A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan — who played out of his natural slot position — were the team’s top three outside cornerbacks. Denver now has the luxury of deciding which of Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, or top-10 pick Patrick Surtain II will start the season on the bench due to Callahan likely moving back inside.

The Broncos also have a case for fielding the league’s best safety tandem. Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson rank second and sixth, respectively, in PFF's Wins Above Replacement metric since the start of the 2019 season. 

Indeed, this defensive backfield is teeming with potential. But potential doesn't pay the bills. 

Still, it would be reasonable to assume that the Broncos will stay modestly healthy in the secondary, which then lends credence to the notion of this being the best unit in the NFL. Combined with a potent pass rush led by the returned Von Miller, the Broncos' front-seven attack will fit hand-in-glove with a secondary that will strike fear into the heart of opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators alike. 

This could be special. 

Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. (20) and free safety Justin Simmons (31) and strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) with teammates before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Coors Field.
