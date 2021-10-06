Broncos Sign Ex-Steelers LB Avery Williamson to Practice Squad

Badly in need of speed and veteran wherewithal at linebacker, the Denver Broncos announced a quartet of roster moves on Tuesday. The Broncos signed veteran linebacker Avery Williams to the practice squad, along with wideout Josh Malone.

In two corresponding rooms, Denver released cornerback Rojesterman Farris and offensive lineman Harry Crider to make room.

The Williamson addition is an intriguing get. As Tennessee's fifth-round pick back in 2014, the former Kentucky star entered the NFL with 4.6 speed.

Quickly earning a starting job on the Titans' defense, he went on to start 47 of 48 possible games in the three seasons after his rookie campaign notching 100-plus tackles per year with the exception of 2017 (92).

This earned him a fat payday, though it wasn't in Tennessee. The New York Jets signed Williamson to a three-year, $22.5 million free-agent contract. He would start all 16 games in year one under Todd Bowles, producing his most prolific season as a pro with 120 combined tackles (80 solo), six tackles for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defended, and an interception.

Unfortunately, Williamson tore his ACL in the following preseason and was traded to Pittsburgh in November of 2020. From there, he started four games, appearing in eight, notching a whopping 52 tackles (37 solo) in what was a truncated sample size.

Williamson has since languished but the Broncos saw an opportunity to bring him in and took it. Make no mistake, Williamson might not be the same 'backer he was in his prime back in Tennessee and New York, but this dude has experience in spades.

The simple fact is, when he's on the field, Williamson produces and that's something the Broncos could really use in the wake of losing Josey Jewell to injured reserve. Alexander Johnson remains as one starting linebacker, and he's produced back-to-back games post-Jewell injury to be very proud of, but Justin Strnad showcased his inexperience in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, specifically in how badly he'd bite on play-fakes and run/pass options.

It'll take some time to get the still just 29 years old Williamson up to speed but not that much. The Broncos have some speed at linebacker now and a vet that can run with receivers.

As for Malone, he's a 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout in his fourth year out of the University of Tennessee. Selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, Malone has appeared in 26 games with seven starts with the Bengals (2017-18) as well as the Jets (2019-20). His career statistics include 11 receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

