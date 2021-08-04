Broncos Sign Former Cowboys CB

If Cornerback Anonymous were a thing, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton would require an intervention.

For what seems like the billionth time this offseason, the Broncos have added a new cover man, agreeing to terms on a free-agent contract with CB Saivion Smith, the team announced Wednesday.

A 2019 undrafted free agent, originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Smith appeared in six games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, making three tackles across 75 defensive snaps. Prior to that, he participated in the short-lived XFL, playing in two games for the Houston Roughnecks before the startup league folded.

Smith (6-1, 200) most recently had a cup of coffee with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him in May and waived him last month. The 23-year-old was a collegiate contributor at Alabama, where he crossed paths with Broncos first-round rookie CB Patrick Surtain II.

“Smith has bounced around numerous schools, but carved out a role for the Tide in 2018. While he was benched at one point last season, Smith does have appeal in a Cover 3 scheme where his length and ball skills are accentuated and his inconsistent mirroring skills are hidden,” The Draft Network’s Joe Marino wrote in 2019. “Situationally, Smith could find success in press coverage. I like Smith’s ceiling, but his floor is pretty low.”

Smith is the third defensive back signed by Denver since the opening of training camp, joining safety Tedric Thompson and CB Rojesterman Farris. He'll compete with Mac McCain, Parnell Motley, and Nate Hairston for bottom-of-the-roster reps this summer.

