Report: Broncos Ink OT Christian DiLauro to 53-Man Roster

The Denver Broncos filed a transaction following their Week 15 victory over Arizona, signing offensive tackle Christian DiLauro to the active roster, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Monday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Undrafted in 2018, DiLauro has only two games of pro experience, having bounced around practice squads across the league — from Cleveland to San Francisco, Houston (2019), Pittsburgh (2019), Tennessee (2021), and Washington (2022). He was released by the Commanders on Oct. 19.

Five days later, DiLauro landed on the Broncos' taxi squad, though, until this point, hadn't earned an elevation to the 53.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound blocker started 38 collegiate games at the University of Illinois and was selected to the 2014 Big Ten All-Freshman team.

"Long-legged swing tackle candidate with good foot quickness and athletic ability, but a poor anchor that may prevent him from handling an NFL bullrush," NFL.com scouting guru Lance Zierlein noted in his pre-draft profile. "DiLauro has experience at both tackle spots and handled a start at guard this season so he offers roster flexibility, but unless he gets much stronger, making a roster will be a challenge. He could become a candidate for time on a practice squad while he hits the weights."

DiLauro's promotion comes after veteran Broncos swing lineman Tom Compton reportedly underwent a "final [MRI] evaluation" on pre-existing back and hip injuries. Compton made his season debut against the Cardinals, logging 30 offensive snaps.

If active, DiLauro could serve as a backup to starting tackles Cameron Fleming and Billy Turner for Denver's Christmas Day matchup in Los Angeles.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!