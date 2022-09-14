Skip to main content

Broncos Sign Ex-Packers TE Dominique Dafney to Practice Squad

TE Dylan Parham was subsequently released.

The Denver Broncos signed former Green Bay Packers tight end Dominique Dafney to its practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.

TE Dylan Parham was released from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move.

Dafney, 25, is a third-year former undrafted free agent who played in 15 games (four starts) for Green Bay, compiling four catches for 60 yards and one touchdown across 235 offensive snaps under coordinator-turned-Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"Watching him out there, it's not too big for him," Hackett said of Dafney in 2021. "He's aggressive, he understands what to do, he understands angles and has some good ability. Even, you look back at that Chicago game, that touchdown he caught, I mean, who would have thought when we started the season? So, it's been a great surprise."

Dafney (6-2, 243) began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Iowa and then to Indiana State for his 2019 senior campaign. A fullback/tight end hybrid, he totaled 635 scrimmage yards (439 rushing, 196 receiving) and seven touchdowns for the Sycamores, earning second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.

The Broncos currently are carrying four TEs on their active roster: Albert Okwuegbunam, Andrew Beck, Eric Tomlinson, and Eric Saubert. Beck led the group with 52 yards on two catches — including this circus grab — during Monday's season-opening loss at Seattle.

"Seeing the tight ends, they all played well," quarterback Russell Wilson said after the game. "I thought our tight ends -- Beck played really great."

