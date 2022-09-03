The Denver Broncos' practice squad has swelled to 15 players in the wake of the team re-signing cornerback Essang Bassey to the unit. After making the initial 53-man roster out of camp, the Broncos waived Bassey to make room for veteran corner Darius Phillips.

Aric DiLalla of the team website reported the news on Friday.

"Roster news: The Broncos have signed CB Essang Bassey to their practice squad," DiLalla tweeted.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bassey went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 but caught on with the Broncos after then-head coach Vic Fangio took a liking to him. A physical defensive back with a propensity for reliable tackling, Bassey not only made the initial roster out of camp as an undrafted rookie, but went on to start three games before the injury bug came calling.

Bassey tore his ACL in the final quarter of the season, and was placed on injured reserve. From there, he battled back from injury within the embrace of the Broncos' organization.

Bassey opened the 2021 season on Denver's physically unable to perform (PUP) list and was activated on November 13. Due to some unfortunate roster math, he was waived in December and the Los Angeles Chargers claimed him. He finished the season with the Chargers.

L.A. waived Bassey in January and the Broncos saw an opportunity to bring back a scrappy, versatile defensive back with some experience in the Fangio scheme, which is similar to what new Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero plans to run in 2022.

Bassey can play nickel corner, some boundary in a pinch, and dime-backer. He's a valuable tool to have in the kit in a tight spot.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!