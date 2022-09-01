Skip to main content

Broncos Sign Ex-Colorado OT Will Sherman to Practice Squad

A 2021 sixth-round pick of the Patriots.

The Denver Broncos on Thursday made an outside addition to their practice squad, signing ex-Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Will Sherman, according to agent Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports.

Sherman, 23, was a 2021 sixth-round draft pick who spent much of his rookie season on the New England Patriots' practice squad. He appeared in one game, logging six special teams snaps, before inking a reserve/futures deal in January. The Patriots waived Sherman as part of Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound blocker vacillated between left and right tackle — 15 starts at the former, 12 at the latter — during his career with the Buffs, earning second-team All-PAC-12 honors in 2020 when he surrendered only four quarterback disruptions.

"Sherman has solid athletic ability with light feet, consistent leg drive, good grip strength and loose hips to extend and strain through blocks," reads his Bleacher Report scouting profile. "He excels climbing to the second level with efficient angles to work inside-out on his target and processes post-snap movement quickly. Sherman struggles to find consistent landmarks and set points in pass protection, routinely oversetting and falling for stutters and hesitations.

"This can be helped with a move inside, but he also needs to tighten his hand placement to avoid wrapping and grabbing so he can get into his fit with more control. Sherman will need some time adjusting to a move inside with technical aspects of his game to clean up, but he has the mobility, feet and grip strength to develop into a serviceable starter."

Sherman is the third offensive lineman and second tackle to land on Denver's taxi squad, joining Quinn Bailey and Netane Muti.

