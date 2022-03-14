Broncos Move on From Starter Before Free Agency

Both players will head to UFA.

The Denver Broncos will have a new return man in 2022 after the team opted not to tender restricted free agent Diontae Spencer.

Spencer, who reverts to unrestricted free agency, confirmed the news via Twitter on Sunday.

A former Canadian Football League All-Star, Spencer spent the last three seasons with the Broncos, operating as the primary returner. The 29-year-old, appearing in 42 games, averaged 9.8 yards across 68 punt returns and 21.4 yards on 47 kick returns.

Cumulatively, Denver finished dead last in kickoff-return average (17.1 yards per game) last season, and its special teams led by then-coordinator Tom McMahon ranked 30th overall, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA metrics. The club is expected to overhaul the unit under McMahon's successor, Dwayne Stukes.

The Broncos also declined to tender RFA offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, 26, who originally joined the organization as a 2018 undrafted free agent. The TCU product played in 42 games, registering seven starts, at guard and center.

Denver did, however, retain several other in-house players, signing offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and tight end/fullback Andrew Beck to new, one-year contracts while tendering exclusive-rights free-agent quarterback Brett Rypien, linebacker Jonas Griffith, and safety P.J. Locke.

