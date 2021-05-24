Report: Broncos Sign Award-Winning Punter with 'Cannon' Leg

Look out, Sam Martin.

The Denver Broncos' incumbent punter now has competition for the job after the club on Monday signed former Kentucky P Max Duffy, 9News' Mike Klis first reported.

Duffy, wearing jersey No. 15, hit the field upon putting pen to paper; he's participating in Denver's first practice of Organized Team Activities, according to Klis.

A native of Australia, Duffy earned the deal following last week's workout that also included fellow punter Drew Galitz and long snappers Matt Tunnacliffe and Seth Cottengim. It's unclear if the Broncos plan to replace 2020 LS Jacob Bobenmoyer.

Duffy, 28, enrolled at Kentucky in 2017 after beginning his career in the Australian Football League. He spent three seasons with the Wildcats, averaging 46.0 yards on 151 boots. He posted a career-best 48.1 yards-per-punt average in 2019, earning first-team All-American honors. He also took home the famed Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's most outstanding punter.

"Duffy had a prominent leadership role within Kentucky’s special teams unit, and he also has holding experience and some success on punt fakes," his Pro Football Network scouting profile noted.

Equipped with a "cannon" leg, Duffy has a legitimate chance of usurping Martin, who averaged 46.1 gross yards per punt in 2020, his first season in Denver.

The Broncos would save $2.3 million against the salary cap by designating Martin as a post-June 1 release.

