Report: Broncos Signing QB Case Cookus After Minicamp Tryout

There is a new No. 4 quarterback in Denver.

Per 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos on Sunday signed QB Case Cookus following his tryout at the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.

A 2020 undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona, Cookus (6-4, 200) appeared in 41 career games for the Lumberjacks, compiling 12,032 yards, 105 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions on 892-of-1431 passing (62%). He added six TDs on the ground across five seasons (2015-19).

Cookus earned the Jerry Rice Award in 2015, given to the top Division I freshman performer, and was named Street & Smith’s Top NFL Prospect in the Big Sky Conference for 2019 when he threw for a career-best 4,114 yards and 31 TDs over 12 appearances.

A prototypical pocket passer with a big arm and commendable mental makeup, the 25-year-old was likened by Pro Football Network to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

"Garoppolo is a decent comparison for Cookus as an NFL prospect," draft analyst Scott Gormon said. "Cookus is slightly bigger in stature, but both quarterbacks have adequate mobility and can make the majority of NFL throws."

The comparison notwithstanding, Cookus will begin his Broncos stint behind Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Brett Rypien on the tentative 2021 depth chart. He could push Rypien during upcoming Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices leading up to training camp in late July.

The club — unlikely to carry more than three QBs on the regular-season roster — has opened a "50-50" battle between Lock and Bridgewater for the starting job, head coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.

