Report: Broncos Sign Former Seahawks Starting WR

Hot off the heels of a dominating shut-out victory over the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos were smacked in the chops with the devastating news that second-year wide receiver KJ Hamler was diagnosed with a torn ACL, ending his season.

The Broncos have had incredibly bad luck in the injury department this season, especially at the receiver position. Once a group lauded for its diversity and depth, Denver's receiver corps is now without both Hamler and fellow second-year receiver Jerry Jeudy, the latter of whom has missed the last two games on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 1.

Although the team still has a pair of veterans in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, Broncos' receiving depth is stretching incredibly thin now. Jeudy won’t be back for at least another month, and with Hamler now done for the year, the Broncos are in need of a receiver with enough speed to take the top off of the defense.

While Sutton and Patrick are effective in jump-ball scenarios down the field, and as possession receivers, neither should be mistaken for players with blazing speed.

According to a report by KOA's Brandon Krisztal, Broncos' GM George Paton acted quickly to replace Hamler on the 53-man roster by poaching fifth-year wideout David Moore off of the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad late Monday afternoon.

Moore, a former seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks out of East Central University in Oklahoma, spent the first four years of his career as a high-quality spot starter. Lauded for his 4.43 speed and ability to take the top off of the defense, he could be a plausible replacement for Hamler, who was placed on IR.

Moore has 78 career catches for 1,168 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a career-high six scores in his last season with Seattle last year. Moore signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason but failed to catch on after rookie Terrace Marshall, Jr. made the veteran expendable.

Upon his release, Moore was quickly snatched up by the Raiders and promptly placed on the team's practice squad. The Broncos may not be done adding to the wideout room and could look to add another receiver over the next few days as well.

