Broncos Sign New WR After Veteran Minicamp

Updating a previous report, the Denver Broncos inked three free agents following tryouts at this week's voluntary veteran minicamp.

The Broncos signed cornerbacks Blessuan Austin and Donnie Lewis and wide receiver Trey Quinn, the team announced Wednesday.

If Lewis, 25, plays in a regular-season game for Denver, it will be the first of his career. The Tulane product, who entered the NFL in 2019 as a seventh-round pick, bounced from the Browns to Bengals practice squads and was out of the league in 2021.

Lewis (6-0, 190) totaled 129 solo tackles, 37 pass breakups, and seven interceptions as a collegian. He, along with Austin, now heads to the bottom of the Broncos' CB depth chart, behind Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey.

Quinn, 26, is incrementally more experienced. The 2018 Mr. Irrelevant has tallied 35 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across 16 appearances, including eight starts, in Washington. He spent part of 2020 with the Jaguars and last offseason with the Raiders.

Quinn (6-0, 200) faces an uphill battle to crack Denver's log-jammed WR corps, comprised of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Tyrie Cleveland, and Travis Fulgham.

