Broncos Add Ex-Texans, Jets WR Vyncint Smith to Practice Squad

Smith started five games for NY from 2019-20.

Filling the final vacancy on its 16-player practice squad, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Vyncint Smith, his agent announced Monday.

A fifth-year former undrafted free agent, Smith spent his 2018 rookie campaign with the Houston Texans, registering 91 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. In 2019, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound wideout defected to the New York Jets, for whom he would appear in 22 games (five starts), totaling 238 scoreless yards across 18 catches.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Smith, 26, to a reserve/futures contract in January and released him on Aug. 21.

Smith is a product of Limestone University, a Division II program. As a collegian, he converted 153 grabs into 2,371 yards and 11 TDs, earning second-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors during his senior campaign.

"Traits-based prospect with outstanding combination of size, speed, and explosiveness to make a team, but lacking in the fundamentals to contribute early on," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2017. "Smith should be able to improve his route-work quickly, but improving ball skills and instincts will be a more difficult challenge for whoever takes him on the third day of the draft. Smith's traits could lead him to a role of field-stretcher with underneath routes to complement that role. He's a better athlete than receiver at this point and could take a couple of years to develop."

Smith becomes the third WR to land among Denver's taxi squad, joining Kendall Hinton and Darrius Shepherd.

