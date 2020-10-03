SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos Signing DL Sylvester Williams & Darius Kilgo to Practice Squad, per Report

Chad Jensen

When it comes to the defensive line, the Denver Broncos got by on Thursday night by the skin of their teeth. Down starter Jurrell Casey, as well as young depth players Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker, the Broncos were dangerously thin on the D-line vs. the New York Jets. 

That fact made Denver's 37-28 victory in Week 4 all the sweeter but the lack of viable bodies at the point of attack was an issue the team brass had to solve sooner than later. The Broncos plugged one leak by signing former Baltimore second-rounder Timmy Jernigan earlier this week, who was active on Thursday night and received one snap, but more work to shore up the D-line was necessary. 

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos did just that by signing a couple of familiar names to the practice squad on Friday. In fact, both of these acquisitions are former Broncos draft picks, and both were on the team's Super Bowl 50 championship roster. 

"This is neat. Broncos signing former Bronco D-linemen Sylvester Williams, Darius Kilgo to practice squad per sources. Sylvester started in 2 Super Bowls for Broncos - 48 that didn't go well; 50 which couldn't have gone better. Kilgo played 2 yrs for Broncos. Welcome back," Klis tweeted Friday evening. 

Williams was Denver's first-round draft pick in 2013 and started in Super Bowl XLVIII as a rookie. He would go on to help anchor that all-time defensive unit that brought home the Broncos' third Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50. 

Following the 2016 season, Williams signed with Tennessee as a free agent and counting the Titans, he's since spent time with five NFL clubs. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the defensive tackle last year, where he went on to appear in just five games. 

For his career, Williams has 133 tackles (89 solo) with 5.5 sacks. While his signing to the practice squad is evidence of the relative lack of momentum in his NFL career, you never know what he might have in the tank. 

Kilgo was a rookie sixth-rounder in the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 season. His career never took off in Denver and the Broncos waived him in the middle of his second year. Kilgo has spent time with a whopping six additional NFL clubs since then, appearing in a grand total of 11 regular-season games, all of which were with Tennessee in 2017. 

As fun as it'll be for fans to see these former Super Bowl 50 heroes back in the Orange and Blue, in all likelihood, Williams and Kilgo are temporary place-holders for Jones and Walker. When the two young bucks are healthy enough to come off of injured reserve, depending on what happens between now and then, the Broncos are likely to move on from Williams and Kilgo...

...assuming Denver can stave off the injury bug from taking additional bites out of the D-line in the interim. Keep in mind, the Broncos can elevate both Williams and Kilgo to the gameday roster twice without having to put either on waivers afterward in order to re-stash them back on the practice squad. 

That's about all the time Jones and Walker are expected to need to be recovered from their respective injuries. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

