Broncos' Key Matchup vs. Steelers Gives Vic Fangio Massive Advantage

While the Broncos pass rush has struggled to be a consistent force, it needs to come alive against the Steelers.

The Denver Bronco shave struggled to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks through the first four weeks of the season. It's a failing Denver has to overcome going forward, which sounds like a broken record at this point.

While Von Miller has done a great job, no one else has been consistent enough with Dre'Mont Jones being a high-variance pass rusher to this point. What is so concerning about Denver's lack of consistent pressure is that the team hasn't faced a great offensive line this season.

These opponents have all had significant issues at multiple spots on their respective O-lines, and Denver has just struggled. However, the Broncos have some great quarterbacks coming up on the schedule and pressure will be crucial.

While Ben Roethlisberger isn't the quarterback he once was, he still has some ability to make plays, especially with the quality and quantity of receivers the Pittsburgh Steelers have. Big Ben has the lowest passing grade under pressure from Pro Football Focus and has the third-worst adjusted completion percentage.

He averages a measly 4.9 yards per attempt under pressure and has thrown three interceptions. Roethlisberger's numbers are not much better than Baker Mayfield's, whom the Broncos have coming up on a Thursday Night game right around the corner.

The Steelers are dealing with multiple injuries on their offensive line, which helps the Broncos' advantage. All Denver has to do is go out there and execute and produce that added pressure.

This is an advantage the Broncos have had each week so far but have failed to exploit it consistently and if this team is going to come out of Pittsburgh with a win, that has to change.

