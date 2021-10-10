    • October 10, 2021
    Broncos' Key Rookie of Week 5: Patrick Surtain II | CB

    Patrick Surtain II had a rough game against the Ravens and has to bounce back in Week 5.
    Patrick Surtain II and his fellow Denver Broncos rookie classmates have been tested early and often. With all the injuries the Broncos have dealt with, it has forced the team to turn to its rookie class, with mixed results.  

    However, after suffering their first loss, the Broncos are looking to rebound, which, if it's going to happen, will have to come with plenty of help from the rookie class. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a formidable receiving corps replete with different types of weapons. 

    This could stress the Broncos' secondary if the Steelers isolate their best matchups and call plays to exploit them. This is why Surtain is the rookie under the spotlight this week. 

    Ronald Darby was activated off injured reserve on Saturday which is likely to put Surtain in a backup role. But the rookie will still be in the spotlight as Vic Fangio said Darby would be limited if activated. 

    The Ravens exploited Surtain with his poor change of direction, and the Steelers could do the same. During their Week 2 and 3 matchups, Surtain showed he can adapt and that propensity will be needed in this one. 

    If the Broncos' secondary doesn't produce a great game, the Steelers could quickly run away with this one. 

    Check out the video above for a deep-dive look at Surtain's matchup this week. 

    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
