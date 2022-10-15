6 Broncos On Notice Entering Week 6 Bout at Chargers

The Denver Broncos enter the Week 6 match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers as one of the most injured teams in the NFL. Denver has a whopping total of 18 players who have suffered a setback this season with a league-high $76 million in salary-cap dollars on injured reserve.

Notable Broncos on IR include left tackle Garrett Bolles (broken leg), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (hand injury), cornerback Ronald Darby (torn ACL), running back Javonte Williams (torn ACL), wide receiver Tim Patrick (torn ACL), and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee).

Despite the personnel attrition, the position depth is impressive — kudos to GM George Paton — and could help this team play meaningful football in January. However, there are players on the first-team offense and defense that must show improvement this week in L.A.

The following Broncos need to step up against the Chargers.

Russell Wilson | QB

After analyzing the Week 5 stats, one would think that Wilson is in his rookie season. Not only did he throw two interceptions, but he also missed wide-open receivers. Furthermore, several passes were either overthrown or underthrown. It also appears that he is failing to go through his progressions – focusing on a specific receiver and/or route and not recognizing the coverage before the ball is snapped. If the aforementioned is addressed and head coach Nathaniel Hackett allows Wilson to scramble and make plays, this offense can take the next step.

Mike Boone | RB

Boone's best game came last week vs. Indianapolis, even though the stats were far from astounding. Boone finished with seven carries for 38 rush yards, with an average of 5.4 yards per carry. He was also a receiving threat, catching three passes for 47 yards, with an average of 15.7 yards per reception. While his play in the offense improved, there were still dropped passes and a lack of vision with his running lanes. In addition, Boone's blocking needs to be cleaned up. It was encouraging to see steps in the right direction for what the Broncos expect from a solid veteran running back.

Lloyd Cushenberry | C

The Broncos' offensive line has been underwhelming to start the 2022 season. This is mostly because Cushenberry cannot sustain blocks on his own, thus causing him to fall behind the line of scrimmage. Not only does this affect the offensive guard play but it also impacts the run game and prevents Wilson from stepping up in the pocket on passing downs. In order for this offense to take the next step, Cushenberry must improve his ability to block and call/change plays at the line of scrimmage.

Jonas Griffith | ILB

Griffith was average in the match-up vs. the Colts: He recorded four tackles (two solo). The week prior, the Raiders' offensive line proved to be too much for Griffith and, as a result, he could not get off of blocks. To conquer the backfield of the Chargers, Griffith must be quicker off the line of scrimmage.

K'Waun Williams | CB

With the injury to Darby, a player of the cornerback position must step up to aid Patrick Surtain II and slow down the Chargers' offense. Williams has been solid but far from stellar. He does make timely plays — blitzing and limiting the number of catches against his assigned receiver. One of the areas that he can improve upon is his tackling.

DeShawn Williams | DL

Williams’ play against the run has been inconsistent. There were a few plays vs. the Indianapolis Colts where he could get off blocks and affect the run.

However, in the game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Williams struggled to stop the run. He needs to have better awareness and help close the running lanes quicker.

