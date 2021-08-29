3 Broncos Who Lost a Roster Spot in Preseason Game 3

The stock report has seen some mighty edits coming of the Broncos' preseason finale. Who makes the roster?

With the final preseason game completed, we now await the final cuts the Denver Broncos will have to make to get the roster to 53 players.

I gave my prediction for the 53-man roster and practice squad going into the final game. Now let's look at how I've adjusted those predictions and which players that aren't likely to make the final roster might get claimed by other teams.

I'll also look at players who are most likely to draw interest from other teams if they are waived, and a couple of players who are potential (though not guaranteed) trade candidates. Who hurt their chances most Saturday night vs. the Los Angeles Rams?

More Likely to Be Cut

Brett Rypien | QB: Rypien didn't do enough to demonstrate he has to be kept on the roster. I don't think he's in danger of being claimed by another team and the Broncos should be able to get him on the practice squad.

Tyrie Cleveland | WR: Though his one fumble was overturned, that didn't do him any favors. Plus, he had a rough go for much of the game.

Parnell Motley | CB: I had him being brought back after final cuts, once certain players are placed on injured reserve, designated to return. Now, I've reconsidered, based on what the coaching staff has said at pressers (and I'll get to that later).

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

More Likely to Make the Cut

Andrew Beck | TE: There are indications that Pat Shurmur really wants to keep Beck around for his contributions as a fullback and special teams player. I would say that means Beck's job is safe, so he gets Rypien's spot.

Diontae Spencer | WR: With Cleveland having failed to impress, and nobody standing out in the return game against the Rams, Spencer takes the sixth receiver spot from Cleveland by default. I will say that there's still a chance for Seth Williams if the Broncos think the sixth-round pick deserves a shot during the regular season and they are comfortable with Trinity Benson handling return duties.

Nate Hairston | CB: This goes back to coaching staff remarks during pressers — the coaches seem to like Hairston, but he's more likely to be a player that's brought back after final cuts, once the Broncos make their IR-designate to return moves.

Most In Danger of Being Claimed on Waivers

Austin Schlottmann | IOL: While Schlottmann is no more than a depth player, teams are always looking for quality depth on the offensive line. If he gets through waivers, I have him being brought back after the Broncos make their IR-designate to return moves.

Derrek Tuszka | OLB: The 2020 seventh-round pick is caught up in a numbers game. However, that means teams who need edge rusher depth are going to be looking at him. He may be the most likely player claimed off waivers.

Marquiss Spencer | DL: The Broncos have a lot of defensive linemen who have made a push to make the 53-man roster. Spencer has done some good things and it's possible other teams take notice. However, I'm cautiously optimistic he'll get through waivers.

Trade Candidates

Cameron Fleming | OT: The veteran has failed to impress and I still have him down as being cut. However, if a team in need of a swing tackle is willing to offer a late-round pick for him, of course, the Broncos should take it. I'm not counting on it, though.

Bryce Callahan | CB: There's no need to cut Callahan for cap space because the Broncos have plenty of that. The only reason to move on from Callahan is if the Broncos get a good trade offer. George Paton shouldn't move him for anything less than a third-round pick if teams really are that desperate for cornerback help.

Royce Freeman | RB: Though I think the likelihood of trading Freeman has decreased since Mike Boone got injured, another team could change that with a good offer. If the Broncos did trade Freeman, that opens the door for Damarea Crockett.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!