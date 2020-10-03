Broncos' TE Noah Fant Expected to Miss Week 5 With Ankle Sprain, per Report

With Courtland Sutton having been lost for the season, the onus has fallen on Denver Broncos' second-year tight end Noah Fant to be the man on offense. Through the first quarter of the season, Fant has posted impressive numbers, hauling in 19 receptions on 27 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Fant has had to do it while catching passes from three different quarterbacks. Sounds familiar, no? But I digress.

In the Broncos' Week 4 victory over the New York Jets, Fant injured his ankle and did not return to action. With how badly the injury bug has torpedoed the Broncos' season thus far, fans waited on pins and needles, hoping against hope that Fant's injury would be relatively minor.

A new report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed that while it isn't exactly minor, it's not a season-ender either.

"Broncos’ TE Noah Fant has a sprained ankle that is expected to sideline him for Denver’s next scheduled game against the Patriots, but he will be considered week to week, per source," Schefter tweeted on Saturday.

While it would certainly sting to not have Fant for a trip to Foxboro, this will give the Broncos the opportunity to perhaps see what rookie fourth-rounder Albert Okwuegbunam can do in the offense. However, until Okwuegbunam becomes a more proficient blocker, the Broncos are unlikely to use him for anything on-field besides maybe a red-zone package, even with Fant expected to miss time.

The Fant injury occurred on Thursday night and by virtue of the short week, the benefit to the Broncos is a 10-day break between games. It's a mini-bye of sorts.

I wouldn't completely write off Fant for Week 5 quite yet. Just don't expect him to play.

On Friday, head coach Vic Fangio gave starting quarterback Drew Lock "50-50" odds to return for Week 5. If Lock is able to come back but there's no Fant, fans will be a little more optimistic the Broncos can weather the storm vs. Bill Belichick.

But if it does end up being Brett Rypien under center, it only means that the logjam of tight end talent the Broncos have behind Fant will have to step up and make a difference. Nick Vannett is listed as the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart but he's proven to be a very limited receiver.

If anyone stands to benefit in the short-term from Fant's absence, it's fourth-year tight end Jake Butt, and maybe Okwuegbunam. Week-to-week isn't the worst thing, because it means Fant will be back sooner than later.

Considering the alternatives, fans should take that as a silver lining development.

