Insider Report Reveals Teddy Bridgewater Will Start for Broncos in Week 5

    • October 8, 2021
    Report: Broncos Expect QB Teddy Bridgewater to Be Cleared to Play Week 5

    A new report sheds light on Teddy Bridgewater's Week 5 availability.
    In the second quarter of Week 4's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion. He was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. 

    On Thursday, Bridgewater had progressed through the protocol far enough be able to participate in practice on a limited basis. But would he be cleared in time to start in Week 5 at the Pittsburgh Steelers? 

    9NEWS' Mike Klis provided the answer on Friday. 

    "Per source, the expectation is Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared by independent docs this morning and fully practice today. He’ll meet with Bronco medical staff post practice, but barring setback, the expectation is he’ll be fully cleared for Sunday’s game," Klis tweeted. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    It appears the Broncos will indeed have their starting quarterback for Week 5. It's a timely return to the field for Bridgewater as we learned on Friday from our Thomas Hall that this Steelers game is actually far more important than you might think at first glance — if the Broncos want to make the playoffs. 

    Teddy has been a revelation thus far for Denver. He led the Broncos out to a 3-0 start, completing 72.1% of his passes this season for 892 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. 

    Bridgewater has protected the football and kept the Broncos on schedule while providing a unique leadership spark the team really, really needed. This week, Teddy will be tested by a better-than-you-think Steelers defense with savvy veterans at every level of the unit. 

    With Teddy on the field, though, the onus falls on the Broncos' O-line to better protect him. And now, all things are possible once again for this team that looked like it had the life sucked from it when Bridgewater exited the game last week. 

    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field at Mile High.
