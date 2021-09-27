Drew Brees Drops Eye-Opening Comment About Teddy Bridgewater

September 27, 2021
NBC's Drew Brees Says Teddy Bridgewater Fits 'Broncos' Style & Profile'

Drew Brees said what about Teddy Bridgewater?
Author:
Publish date:

It's a pretty strong indicator that Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is playing well when teammates from his past and present are all enthusiastically raving about his impact. On Sunday, NBC’s Drew Brees was quick to praise what his former backup with the New Orleans Saints is now doing in the Mile High City.

“First off, I’m a big fan of Teddy Bridgewater,” Brees said via NBC. “I think he’s brought some leadership and some moxie to that offense, and a great skill-set too. He fits the style and the profile of what they are trying to accomplish with that team.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!

Brees is football savvy enough to recognize what the Broncos are trying to achieve with Bridgewater, and by committing to smart mistake-free football, it fits perfectly with the quarterback’s poise and intelligence. Pumping the brakes on hyping up Denver’s unbeaten start remains reasonable, despite some fans calling out 'Negative Nancies' on any analysis erring on the side of caution.

Next weekend’s tilt with the Baltimore Ravens will provide a more genuine benchmark of how good these Broncos really are. Until then, it’s worth remembering that Bridgewater's hat-trick of wins to date is making his teammates firm believers in his ability to lead them to further success.

“Quit doubting [QB] Teddy [Bridgewater], man. I love Teddy dearly,” left tackle Garett Bolles said post-game. “Let me tell ya’ll something. I was in Minnesota and we went to dinner when we went out there, and I saw how his mind is and I got to talk to him. And how he went through his reads, you know, he’s a dog, man. The man can come in here and win the team over and continue to do the things that he’s going to do. I love protecting his blind side.”

Bridgewater's victorious training camp battle over Drew Lock has been consigned to a distant memory in retrospect of his 3-0 start. It’s now clear to Bolles with each passing week that Bridgewater’s veteran smarts are indispensable and undeniable.

“You know, being with him, and watching him do his thing. The dude is composed back there,” Bolles said. “He knows exactly where to throw the ball. I’m telling you right now man, he’s a dangerous threat. If we do whatever we can to keep his jersey fresh, we’re hard to beat.”

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
