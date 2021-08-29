Teddy Bridgewater Sends Big Message to Teammates After Preseason Finale

Denver Broncos should be grateful that the NFL changed the preseason schedule, trimming it from four to three games. Undoubtedly, navigating the games without any major injuries is the most significant development and that’s really saying something considering how the Broncos' quarterback resolved this summer.

The final roster cuts will come by Tuesday at 2 pm MDT and then it’s the Teddy Bridgewater show. The onus is on him to prove that he is indeed the type of experienced leader this young team needs.

The fanbase was split evenly on who it believed should be under center this season, and while the Broncos' coaches have Bridgewater tethered to a pretty long leash, any early struggles will inevitably hear Drew Lock’s name tumble down from the stands.

Bridgewater is savvy enough to understand the situation, and much like how he won the job in the first place, he remains focused only on the factors he can control.

“Honestly, for me, some things are out of your control. The one thing that I can control is how hard I work every day, what type of leader I want to be for this team, what type of football player I want to be for this team,” Bridgewater said after the Broncos' preseason finale Saturday night. “I just want to make sure that I’m sacrificing everything that I have that’s in me to lead this team and be the best quarterback that I can be for this team. Everything will fall into place.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Head coach Vic Fangio likes the way Bridgewater commands the huddle and his work ethic has never really been in doubt throughout his career. Playing quarterback in the pressure cooker that is the NFL has never been a popularity contest, and Bridgewater is all too aware of how it all works.

“I’m not in it to be liked,” Teddy said. “I’m not a salesman. I love football. I love playing for the Denver Broncos, coming to work every day, being the best version of Teddy that I can be or helping this team elevate [its play].”

Despite Teddy not being in it to win a popularity contest, his teammates clearly like him a lot. A big reason for that is that the players sense that he truly cares about them.

In Saturday night's game, Bridgewater knew that Courtland Sutton was making his debut after missing most of last season with an ACL tear, as well as tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. As such, Teddy made it a point to feed them the ball to "get them going."

Teddy connected with Sutton on two big plays, the last of which was a touchdown that saw the rust fall off the 2019 Pro-Bowl wideout in chunks.

“It was a special moment, and I know it was special for ‘Court.’ I’ve been in a similar situation where you overcome an injury and you enjoy those small victories that boosts your confidence and boosts your mental," Bridgewater said. "That moment—it was so special for Court and it was special for this team because we know how much Court means to us."

If the Broncos are to break a playoff drought that dates back five seasons, it will boil down to what the newly-minted starter can do with a seriously talented supporting cast that’s been assembled on both sides of the ball.

Bridgewater has been addressing the media through training camp with well-articulated opening statements. Now they don’t get any bigger than on the field for Week 1 at MetLife Stadium when the Broncos open up the season at the New York Giants.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!