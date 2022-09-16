The Denver Broncos are hoping to get on the winning track and bounce back from a season-opening debacle with the Houston Texans coming to town. The Texans are coming off a tie in their opener, so it's safe to assume both teams will be motivated.

The Broncos own a 5-3 record all-time vs. the Texans (3-2 at home). Will that mark at home extend to 4-2?

Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff sees it unfolding.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 0-1: The Broncos played flat, were ill-disciplined, sloppy, operationally dysfunctional, and disturbingly out-coached, out-played, and out-fought in all facets in the first game of the season. The Broncos will want to get into the win column, and Russell Wilson will want to make a good impression in front of the Denver home crowd but it's vital that they show more energy and use the coaching moments to do better. However, the Texans are not to be written off, and they can frustrate the Broncos if they are able to control the clock with their short-passing game.

Pick: Texans 23, Broncos 21

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 0-1: There is no possible way the Broncos can let themselves slip to 0-2. Wilson showed plenty of signs against Seattle that he can get the offense going moving forwards. On Sunday, he does just that and his emerging chemistry with WR Jerry Jeudy pays off handsomely with two touchdowns.

Pick: Broncos 28, Texans 13

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 0-1: The Broncos found about 10 different ways to lose this last game. If the Broncos can eliminate even half of those mistakes, they should walk away from this weekend with a decisive win. I expect the Broncos' offense to get on track early in this one with a couple of long drives that end in touchdowns. The defense in the second half forces a couple of turnovers putting the game away and giving the Broncos a big first home game.

Pick: Broncos 34, Texans 13

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 0-1: The perfect medicine for the Broncos to get their mojo back should be playing Texans. But to earn their first win, Nathaniel Hackett's offense will need to take advantage of the speed of this Texans' defense. Look for the Broncos to use motion and play-action passes to create opportunities for taking deep shots down the field.

Pick: Broncos 35, Texans 17

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 0-1: On a day where things go more in favor of the Broncos they beat the Seahawks by double digits. Denver will prove it's a team worth fearing in the AFC as the Broncos offense overpowers the Texans and ignites Mile High for the first time in the Wilson-Hackett era.

Pick: Broncos 34, Texans 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 0-1: At home, the Broncos will limit the mistakes that doomed them in Seattle. That will be enough for victory even though the team will be missing some key starters this Sunday. Behind a running game that will carry more of the load this week and an efficient effort from Wilson, the Broncos will send the Texans home with a loss.

Pick: Broncos 27, Texans 17

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 0-1: It's pretty simple. The Broncos have to beat the teams they're supposed to — if they're to be considered a contender and not a pretender. No more mulligans for Coach Hackett and Wilson. This is a Conference game and the Broncos notch the first win of Hackett's head-coaching career. Patrick Surtain II gets his first interception of the season.

Pick: Broncos 27, Texans 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 0-1: A ticked-off Broncos squad will exact its revenge in the ultimate get-right game — against an "inferior" opponent, in the home-opener — Sunday. The offense will run much more efficiently, capped by three Russell Wilson TD passes, while the defense forces multiple turnovers on Texans QB Davis Mills. Winning cures all, and this is the medicine they needed.

Pick: Broncos 30, Texans 13

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 0-1: The Broncos sadly start the year 1-0. Fortunately, Denver now gets its home opener versus the lowly Texans. Denver shines in what might be a must-win game if the Broncos hope to make the playoffs, correcting the offensive red zone woes and scoring in high-flying fashion.

Pick: Broncos 38, Texans 20

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 0-1: The little things added up in the loss to the Seahawks. Perhaps it was the starters not playing in the preseason — teams who didn't play them went 3-8 in Week 1, and the two who won played other such teams. But I'm betting the Broncos clean up the mistakes this week. The Texans are a better team than you may think, so don't expect a blowout. However, the Broncos should avoid most mistakes and get the job done.

Pick: Broncos 23, Texans 20

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 0-1: There's no possible way that the Broncos could play as confused and distracted as they did on MNF in Seattle. Expect a heavy dose of running plays supplemented with tight end blocking and play-action. Denver's defense must get a turnover and eliminate penalties across the board. The Broncos win the home opener.

Pick: Broncos 24, Texans 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 0-1: After watching the Broncos embarrass themselves against a team they should have beaten by double digits, it's hard to justify predicting them to blow out a competitive Houston team that stunned Indianapolis last week. Denver is going to get the job done this week with a hostile home crowd behind them, but this game may be closer than many people think.

Pick: Broncos 24, Texans 20

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 0-1: While the Broncos have the better team on paper, that was the case in the season opener. There were a lot of lessons learned and the Broncos are going to come out hard to shrug off the embarrassing self-inflicted loss. If they can keep it clean, the Broncos should walk out with a pretty easy win. Whether they can keep it clean, though, remains a question. With the way the schedule is, the Broncos can't afford to start 0-2 in a tough AFC. The Broncos avoid shooting shoot themselves in the foot and win.

Pick: Broncos 34, Texans 17

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 0-1: Without the distraction of returning to Lumen Field and hearing the boos of the '12th Man,' Wilson and the Broncos will look much improved from their Week 1 blunder. The running game will be the biggest factor in Denver finishing the week 1-1.

Pick: Broncos 24, Texans 13

