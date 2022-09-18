The Denver Broncos host the Houston Texans in Week 2. It's Denver's home-opener and the first time that the Orange and Blue faithful get to officially welcome and watch Russell Wilson do his thing as a Bronco.

With a 2:25 pm MDT kickoff, the Broncos released their inactive for Week 2.

KJ Hamler | WR]

Jalen Virgil | WR

Nik Bonitto | OLB

Josey Jewell | ILB

Billy Turner | OT

Quinn Meinerz | OG

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos hoped to have Jewell and Turner back this week, after both missed the season-opener, but it looks like neither has progressed enough to suit up. Meanwhile, Hamler and Meinerz are both injured, so this comes as little surprise.

However, Bonitto being listed as a healthy scratch in his second NFL game is eye-opening. The Broncos' first draft pick this year (No. 64 overall), he has struggled somewhat to acclimate to the pro game but flashed during the preseason.

This is a stark reflection of where Bonitto is in his development. But he's a rookie. Thankfully, the Broncos have Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory at outside linebacker, with Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper as depth.

Keep an eye on this situation with Bonitto.

Here is Houston's list of inactives.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!