With the Houston Texans coming to town, the Denver Broncos are hoping to exorcise the demons haunting them after a sloppy opening-week loss in Seattle. There was so much optimism and energy — and confidence — surrounding this team entering the season and the Broncos did exactly what it took to nearly snuff it all out.

But you know what they say: winning cures all.

Defeating the Texans in the 2022 home-opener would help assuage the misgivings in Broncos Country, and soothe the frayed nerves of a fanbase that thought those days of underperforming were in the rearview. Obviously, getting the win is the most important thing, but there are several Broncos with some milestones in reach and it gives fans an additional layer of things to watch for in Week 2.

Let's dive in.

Melvin Gordon Needs a TD Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Gordon is one touchdown away from tying RB Ezekiel Elliott and RB Alvin Kamara for the second-most offensive touchdowns by an active running back since 2015. Gordon had several opportunities in the red zone last week, one of which he fumbled on the goal-line. Here's to hoping he gets his six. Another 38 rushing yards and Gordon reaches the 2,000-yard mark as a Bronco, which would make him the 13th player in team history to reach 2,000 rushing yards. Jerry Jeudy Close to 100 Receptions Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Jeudy is in search of six receptions to reach 100 for his career. If he can tally 75 receiving yards, he'll hit 1,500 for his career. Jeudy is coming off an impressive first game where he eclipsed 100 yards receiving and caught a touchdown pass for the first time since his rookie year. Brandon McManus Close to 200 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos' kicker is two field goals away from reaching 200 career field goals made in the regular season. McManus also needs one more field goal of 50-plus yards to tie K Dan Bailey (33) for the 15th-most all time. McManus had a shot at tying Bailey last week but missed an exceedingly long 64-yard field-goal attempt that would have also given the Broncos the win. Patrick Surtain II Needs a Pass Defensed Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Surtain needs one pass defensed to tie cornerbacks Chris Harris, Jr. and Lenny Walls for the sixth-most by a Bronco in his first two seasons. Surtain played well in the opener, limiting D.K. Metcalf to seven receptions for 36 yards. But all seven times Metcalf was targeted, Surtain relinquished the reception, though it only availed the Seahawks by nickels and dimes. Hopefully, Surtain gets his hands on at least one this week to join Harris and Walls. Javonte Williams Close to 1,000 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Williams needs just 54 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard milestone for his career. And perhaps more intriguingly, he needs one 'Big Play' (a rush for 10-plus yards) to tie RB Najee Harris for the fifth-most big plays since the start of the 2021 season. Go get it, Pookie. Russell Wilson Climbing NFL Annals Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson needs one more touchdown pass to tie QB Carson Palmer (294) for 14th-most in NFL history. Seven more, and Wilson reaches 300 for his career and would become the fifth active QB to reach that milestone.

Wilson passed for one touchdown in his debut last week, and had at least one other would-be score dropped by a receiver. I like his odds of passing Palmer in the NFL annals this week, but reaching 300 career touchdowns against the Texans would be pushing it.

