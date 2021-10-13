Titans Plunder Broncos by Signing Away LB Avery Williamson

And just like that, Avery Williamson is gone.

Exactly a week after being signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad, Williamson was poached by his former team — the Tennessee Titans — who signed him to their active roster. With a spot to fill on the practice squad, the Broncos re-signed cornerback Rojesterman Farris, bring the squad's total back up to 16 players.

This wasn't the first time this season that Denver's practice squad has been the target of an AFC South team. The Houston Texans attempted to poach quarterback Brett Rypien a couple of weeks back, but instead of letting him go, the Broncos offered him the choice of signing to their active roster.

Rypien opted to remain in the comfy embrace of the Broncos organization. It's unclear whether Williamson was offered a similar option but even if he was, it would be understandable if the veteran linebacker wanted to return to the Titans — the team that drafted him back in 2014 and with whom he played four seasons.

None of the coaches who were there during Williamson's original stint remain with the Titans, however. Still, Williamson has some roots in Tennessee.

It's unfortunate because the Broncos just let a tackling machine with speed walk out the door. Why Williamson wasn't among the team's four 'protected' practice squad players is anyone's guess.

All we can infer is that the Broncos are much more comfortable with the Alexander Johnson/Justin Strnad linebacker duo and depth the team has — including rookie third-rounder Baron Browning. None of them have the experience or speed that Williamson does, though.

Perhaps Williamson had already outlived his usefulness to the Broncos as a former Pittsburgh Steeler. No doubt, the Broncos debriefed Williamson on the Steelers' defense before their Week 5 road trip.

As for Farris, he was signed late in training camp and competed on the Broncos' practice squad after the final roster cut-downs. One year removed from being a college free agent, he played his college ball at the University of Hawai'i.

