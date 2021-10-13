Titans Plunder Broncos by Signing Away LB Avery Williamson

    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos Lose LB Avery Williamson to Titans, Re-Sign CB Rojesterman Farris to Practice Squad

    The Broncos saw an AFC foe plunder their practice squad this week.
    Author:

    And just like that, Avery Williamson is gone. 

    Exactly a week after being signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad, Williamson was poached by his former team — the Tennessee Titans — who signed him to their active roster. With a spot to fill on the practice squad, the Broncos re-signed cornerback Rojesterman Farris, bring the squad's total back up to 16 players. 

    This wasn't the first time this season that Denver's practice squad has been the target of an AFC South team. The Houston Texans attempted to poach quarterback Brett Rypien a couple of weeks back, but instead of letting him go, the Broncos offered him the choice of signing to their active roster. 

    Rypien opted to remain in the comfy embrace of the Broncos organization. It's unclear whether Williamson was offered a similar option but even if he was, it would be understandable if the veteran linebacker wanted to return to the Titans — the team that drafted him back in 2014 and with whom he played four seasons. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    None of the coaches who were there during Williamson's original stint remain with the Titans, however. Still, Williamson has some roots in Tennessee. 

    It's unfortunate because the Broncos just let a tackling machine with speed walk out the door. Why Williamson wasn't among the team's four 'protected' practice squad players is anyone's guess. 

    All we can infer is that the Broncos are much more comfortable with the Alexander Johnson/Justin Strnad linebacker duo and depth the team has — including rookie third-rounder Baron Browning. None of them have the experience or speed that Williamson does, though. 

    Perhaps Williamson had already outlived his usefulness to the Broncos as a former Pittsburgh Steeler. No doubt, the Broncos debriefed Williamson on the Steelers' defense before their Week 5 road trip. 

    As for Farris, he was signed late in training camp and competed on the Broncos' practice squad after the final roster cut-downs. One year removed from being a college free agent, he played his college ball at the University of Hawai'i. 

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts! 

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Titans Plunder Broncos by Signing Away LB Avery Williamson

    9 minutes ago
    New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches the ball over Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
    News

    Fangio Hints at Broncos Getting CB Ronald Darby Back for Week 6

    4 hours ago
    Denver Broncos defensive back Su'a Cravens (21) during organized team activities at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Former Broncos' Safety Slams Vic Fangio on Twitter

    16 hours ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio calls out in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    5 Reasons Vic Fangio's 'Death by Inches' Philosophy is a Joke

    23 hours ago
    John Brown
    News

    Report: Broncos Sign Former Bills Starting WR

    23 hours ago
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Pending Free-Agent Stock Report: 2 Up, 2 Down | Week 6

    Oct 12, 2021
    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the third quarter against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
    News

    Broncos Week 5 Player Grades Reveals First 'Dud' of 2021 Season

    Oct 12, 2021
    Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Vic Fangio Sounds Off on OC Pat Shurmur's Lack of 'Results'

    Oct 11, 2021
    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs after a catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 27-19 Loss to Steelers

    Oct 11, 2021