Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching

The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs.

The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder if issues with the offense can be corrected in enough time to get the team back on track.

Even if the Broncos win more games in the coming weeks, they have some players who are about to come off injured reserve and only have so many roster spots available. Therefore, the Broncos do need to consider the possibility of trading away players to free up roster spots.

Furthermore, the Broncos have just five 2023 draft picks and could use a couple more. Thus, the Broncos should at least consider offers to trade away certain players.

Here is a list of players that could be potential midseason trade candidates and what is the likelihood the player will be traded.

Bradley Chubb | OLB Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Chubb has 5.5 sacks in five games, putting him on pace for 17 for the season, which would be a season best for him. He sure looks like he is fully recovered from the injuries that plagued him last year. However, the question is whether the Broncos are willing to pay him, given that they have paid Randy Gregory and that Baron Browning has emerged. On the other hand, Gregory has health issues and is 30 years old, so the Broncos might view Chubb as a key piece to retain. If Chubb did get traded, the Broncos should expect at least a third-round pick, because that's the compensatory pick they would get if Chubb left in free agency and the Broncos signed no other compensatory free agents. However, the Broncos would likely want much more than that, and there just doesn't seem to be a team who is willing to go all-in for a player like Chubb. Some teams lack cap space to extend him, while others aren't known for all-in midseason trades. And while it's easy to think the Rams would step forward, they have issues with their offensive line and need to address that if they want another Super Bowl. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Jerry Jeudy | WR Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Jeudy has scored two touchdowns in five games and caught 14 passes on 29 targets. However, he's also dropped three passes, putting him on pace for 10 this season, which would match his drops from his rookie season. Jeudy does his best work with route running, and while he can get open downfield, he's best utilized on short to medium throws. That doesn't play well to Russell Wilson's strengths as a passer, so Jeudy's opportunities may be limited. He has another year left on his rookie deal, plus the fifth-year option as a first-round pick, which would be inexpensive compared to other veteran receivers. Thus, a team in need of receiving help might be interested. A fourth-round pick is a minimum the Broncos should expect, but they might be able to get a third-round pick. And even with his drops, a team like the Green Bay Packers could use a more experienced receiver in the fold. KJ Hamler | WR Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Hamler provides a deep threat, which plays to Wilson's strengths as a passer, but he's been targeted just four times in four games. And then there was his frustration about Wilson not getting him the ball on that final play against the Colts. While reports about disharmony in the locker room would be overblown, it's fair to ask if Hamler might benefit from a change of scenery. Teams in need of a deep threat might be interested in him. Furthermore, by trading Hamler, the Broncos could get Jalen Virgil active and see what he can do as a deep threat. If Hamler is traded, he won't get as much in return as Jeudy, because there's no fifth-year option on his rookie deal. A fifth-round pick is likely the most he would get in return. Dalton Risner | OG Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Risner had a quality rookie season but hasn't built upon that. It's disappointing that he hasn't reached his full potential, though perhaps he's doing too much to make up for miscues by other linemen. Still, Risner's experience might make him valuable to teams who need offensive line help. The Los Angeles Rams make more sense here, because their interior offensive line has been bad. Risner should get at least a sixth-round pick in return. However, the Broncos might not want to rush into a trade until Tom Compton (who can play guard) is healthy or they are confident that Luke Wattenberg is ready to start. Furthermore, if the Broncos do make changes to the O-line, it's possible it will help Risner improve his play and shows he's at least worth keeping through the rest of the season. Lloyd Cushenberry | C Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports There's no way to sugarcoat it: Cushenberry isn't getting the job done at center. The Broncos need to make a change at that position more than any other on the offensive line, and as I've stated before, it's best to put Graham Glasgow at center. Perhaps Cushenberry would benefit from a change of scenery, though a team who acquires him may see him more as a depth piece. That means the most the Broncos would get is a seventh-round pick in return. The Broncos do need to feel confident that Wattenberg can be the backup, though. If the Broncos aren't sure that Luke Wattenberg is ready, they shouldn't be that quick to move Cushenberry, even with his poor play. Albert Okwuegbanun | TE Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Okwuegbanum was expected to be the top tight end after the Broncos sent Noah Fant to the Seahawks as part of the trade package for Wilson. However, Albert O has failed to impress. He still struggles with his blocking and has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff, who have shown a preference for Eric Saubert. Also, Greg Dulcich is eligible to come off injured reserve and the Broncos will want to work him into the mix. Trading Okwuegbanum is something the Broncos should consider before they just waive him. A team might be willing to send a seventh-round pick to see if he can help out. However, if the Broncos get no offers, they may just have to let him go. Kareem Jackson | S Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

While Jackson is 34 years old and his best years are behind him, he does provide leadership and can contribute to some degree. However, it might be best for him to do that for a real Super Bowl contender.

With Justin Simmons likely coming off IR, the emergence of Caden Sterns, and P.J. Locke showing he can contribute, there isn't much room for Jackson.

The most Jackson would get is a seventh-round pick in return, but a team who needs safety depth or that extra presence in the secondary might be willing to send a pick the Broncos' way. It certainly can't hurt to listen to offers.

