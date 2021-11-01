Heading into Week 8, rumors abounded that Von Miller could be traded by the Denver Broncos. The speculation was sparked due to Miller's remarks this past week that he felt good enough to go back into the game vs. Cleveland in Week 7 but the trainers said no.

Still, Miller was held out of Week 8's win over the Washington Football Team and the morning after, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos are trading the former Super Bowl 50 MVP to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 draft picks in 2022.

"Blockbuster: Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN. Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility," Schefter tweeted Monday morning.

Thus ends the reign of one of Denver's greatest all-time players. An eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro (three first-team), Miller was Denver's No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

He went on to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and four years later, led the Broncos to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. In the aftermath, Miller has been one of the bright lights of the past half-decade of suck in Denver.

Von missed all of the 2020 season with an ankle injury and entered 2021 ready to go in what would be his age-32 season. He'll join the Rams and only time will tell what the future holds for the greatest pass rusher of his generation.

Miller leaves the Mile High City as the Broncos' all-time leader in sacks with 110.5. He'll be back one day to take his place in the Ring of Fame and is likely destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

