Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 12: News, Notes, & Takeaways

Englewood, Colo. — Make no mistake, the Denver Broncos' focus of the final week of training camp is on the Dallas Cowboys, who arrive in the Mile High City for joint practices on Thursday ahead of the preseason game on Saturday night. Broncos' coaches and players are feverishly working to prepare themselves for the first form of competitive action of the year by working on the small things.

Regarding first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s practice schedule, and philosophies on position and team drills, judgment will most likely be reserved for the ultimate outcome of the regular season. However, the 2022 Broncos have bought into the win-now, ‘lets ride’ mentality. Call it corny if you will, but there’s nothing cringe about re-establishing a winning culture.

I don’t know how Hackett's practices against another NFL team will look, and I'm not about to predict the outcome of the first preseason game between the Broncos and Cowboys. However, I can report that the competitive juices are flowing at UCHealth Training Center with a refocused vision on accountability and team responsibility.

With just a few more days until the Cowboys arrive, the Broncos continue to practice. On Day 12 of camp, there was much to be gleaned. Let’s review my three key observations from Tuesday’s practice.

The Bowlen Ownership Era Ends

Late Monday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed reported how, “NFL owners are expected Tuesday to approve the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. It will mark the official end of the Bowlen era in Denver and establish a new all-time high price paid for any sports franchise.”

By the time practice was over on Tuesday, the Broncos were under new ownership — led by Robert Walton and his daughter Karrie Walton-Penner and son-in-law Greg Penner. At least 24 teams had to approve the Walton/Penner Group's $4.65 billion purchase of the Broncos — a world-record sale of a pro sports franchise.

The owners approved the Broncos' sale on Tuesday morning. Late owner and Hall-of-Famer Pat Bowlen recorded the second-highest regular-season winning percentage of any NFL team (.603) and the third-highest winning percentage in American pro sports during his time as owner of the Broncos.

‘Mr. B.’ led the Broncos to 21 winning seasons, 13 division titles, nine conference championship appearances, seven Super Bowl appearances, and three World Championships. While the transition in ownership officially closes the chapter on that era, it’s crystal clear that Mr. Bowlen’s legacy and commitment to winning will forever live within Broncos Country.

A new QB in Russell Wilson? Check. A new coaching staff led by Hackett? Check. A clean transition into uncontested ownership? Check. A fourth World Championship? Coming soon.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Simmons is Eyeing the Big Trophy

Getty

Broncos safety Justin Simmons is built differently than most starting NFL safeties. I’m not talking about his 6-foot-2, 202-pound physical attributes, but his mentality for preparation, selflessness, and guiding teammates.

When the former Boston College standout landed in Denver via the third round of the 2016 draft, Broncos Country had no clue that Simmons would continue the rich safety tradition for this proud organization.

Simmons earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020 and is a two-time second-team All-Pro. He’s also been named the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the Broncos as Simmons continues to champion volunteer work and assist men, women, and children in his communities.

The Florida native has also been an iron man for the Broncos, starting in 81 games for Denver and playing in 91 contests. Simmons recorded five interceptions, 12 passes defensed, 80 tackles (60 solo), four tackles for a loss, two QB hits, and 1.5 sacks in Vic Fangio’s struggling defense.

Simmons is now eyeing even greater opportunities in first-year DC Ejiro Evero’s high-flying defense. Evero comes to the Broncos fresh after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, whose defense was superb in its consistency and forcing turnovers.

While the individual accolades are nice, there’s no way that Simmons is comfortable with his current success. During the last three weeks of training camp, the undisputed leader of the defense has been vocal in coaching and assisting his younger defensive backs and has been instrumental in the buy-in for a defense that has previously seen Fangio and Vance Joseph as its maestros.

Aside from logging the first interception in camp against Wilson, Simmons has continued to challenge his offensive teammates and has adopted the ‘iron sharpens iron’ mentality of the 2015 Broncos championship squad. It'd be easy for Simmons to ask for a vet day heading into his seventh season.

After all, he's a father of two young children and husband to his high school sweetheart, and after being rewarded with a four-year $61 million contract in March of 2021, Simmons has earned the right to some special treatment.

But instead of taking time off, or cutting corners in practice, the 28-year-old continues the same blue-collar mentality he arrived with in Denver with six years ago.

Melvin Gordon: an Asset or Liability?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in his NFL career, Gordon knows he is not the starter heading into the season. That role belongs exclusively to his second-year teammate Javonte Williams, who’s been a phenom with his ground-and-pound rushing style and humble approach in the face of his immediate success.

Gordon was drafted by the Chargers in the first round (No. 15) back in 2015 and spent four seasons in California before signing a two-year, $16M contract with the Broncos in 2020. During his first season in Denver, Gordon competed with Phillip Lindsay for the RB1 duties and was also arrested for suspected DUI — a charge which was subsequently dropped.

Gordon led the Broncos' rushing attack that season in front of a banged-up Lindsay and Royce Freeman but was outdone by Williams in 2021. Last season, Gordon played in 16 games and rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns, while catching and 28 passes for 213 yards and two additional scores in Pat Shurmur’s pathetic offense.

There’s no doubt that Gordon was a complementary back to Williams, as both men are physical and athletic in their respected attributes. But I’m still left scratching my head as to why Gordon was re-signed to a one-year deal in late April.

Broncos' GM George Paton was obviously comfortable letting the veteran RB test free agency heading into his eighth season before re-signing him.

Key Journal Entries from Day 12

LB Josey Jewell showing improved coverage skills in position drills vs. running backs. He aso showed a nice bull rush that landed Gordon on his back in pass protection with QB Josh Johnson.

WR Jerry Jeudy was utilized in the rushing attack in OC Justin Outten’s wide-zone. Jeudy produced a 30-yard rush during team period (ones vs. ones).

WR KJ Hamler is operating at 100 % speed with a leg brace, and no limitations. I've seen improved route running and instant chemistry with Wilson in the middle of the field.

Defensive backs have crept into the box at times, lending the services of safeties, including Caden Sterns, in run support. The Broncos' defense could supplement safeties for linebackers against spread offensed or heavy tight end utilization.

The QB2 battle is still in the works, with much of the contest riding on Thursday's joint practices with Dallas and the preseason games. Johnson vs. Brett Rypien.

False starts have plagued the Broncos' OL in training camp with at least five in less than three weeks.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III showed improved snapping after some mis-snaps and awkward exchanges with Wilson on Saturday.

Rookie DL Matt Henningsen had multiple runs defended on Day 12 during second and third teams reps. He's put back-to-back practices together for a nice third week of training camp.

Rookie CB Damarri Mathis continues to see first-team reps and responds well to coaching. He's been competitive against Broncos' talented receiving corps.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!