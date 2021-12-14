Here's Why Broncos are Unlikely to Agree to Teddy Bridgewater's Reported Contract Demands

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. While he's arguably been better than what the Broncos have had at QB in recent seasons, it's hard to argue that Teddy is the team's long-term solution at the position.

With Pro Football Focus expecting that Bridgewater could seek $20 million per year on the open market, it seems unlikely that he'll be back with the Broncos in 2022. Indeed, a report that KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright shared on Sunday would indicate that Bridgewater is seeking more money than the Broncos are willing to pay.

Quarterbacks are always in demand and those who are average at best can still get rewarded sizable sums on the open market. After all, the Carolina Panthers gave Bridgewater a three-year, $63M contract in 2020 with $33M guaranteed.

However, the Panthers opted to trade Bridgewater to the Broncos the following season, agreeing to pay $7M of his $11.5M salary, with Denver absorbing the remaining $4.5M.

On one hand, Bridgewater was acquired to compete with Drew Lock for the starting job. On the other hand, if general manager George Paton really thought Bridgewater could be the guy, it's not likely he convinces the Panthers to pay the majority of his 2021 salary.

Should Bridgewater try to seek $25M, he's almost certain to hit free agency. Meanwhile, most of the QBs who will hit free agency in a couple of months' time aren't franchise guys for the most part, so it's easy to think the Broncos could be stuck with a less-than-ideal option.

However, if you have to settle with average, it's better to pay a lower salary. The Broncos, under then-GM John Elway, paid Case Keenum $18M in 2018, then had to pay $4M more when they traded him to Washington the following season. Given that the Broncos have been burned before, it's not likely they'll want to get burned again.

However, Bridgewater moving on doesn't necessarily mean all is lost. It remains to be seen whether a quality veteran will be on the trading block, but if it does happen, expect the Broncos to be suitors.

And while the upcoming draft purportedly doesn't have a great quarterback class, it's not out of the question the Broncos could find one they love. Sometimes it's about finding the perfect fit in a prospect, rather than taking the guy that analysts love, but may not be a good fit for the team.

Finding a quarterback will certainly be key to how well Paton does overall as general manager. The important thing is not to overpay for average-at-best production — and that may mean Paton thinks twice before paying big money to Bridgewater.

