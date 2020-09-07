Broncos Unveil First Depth Chart of 2020 Season
The Denver Broncos are now just two days removed from whittling down the roster to the final 53 players the team will ride with into the 2020 regular season. The Broncos also tied up the loose ends, signing 16 players to the practice squad on Sunday.
The next step? Unveiling the first depth chart of the 2020 season. And that's just what the Broncos did on Monday as fans celebrated Labor Day in America. Here's how the depth chart shaped up.
Offense
Quarterback: Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel
Running Back: Melvin Gordon/Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman
Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tyrie Cleveland
Wide Receiver: Jerry Jeudy/Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Diontae Spencer
Left Tackle: Garett Bolles, Calvin Anderson
Left Guard: Dalton Risner, Austin Schlottmann
Center: Lloyd Cushenberry, Austin Schlottmann
Right Guard: Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti
Right Tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Demar Dotson
Tight End: Noah Fant, Nick Vannett, Jake Butt, Albert Okwuegbunam
Fullback: Andrew Beck
Defense
Defensive End: Jurrell Casey, DeMarcus Walker
Nose Tackle: Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim
Defensive End: Shelby Harris, Dre'Mont Jones
Strongside Linebacker: Von Miller, Jeremiah Attaochu
Weakside Linebacker: Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed
Inside Linebacker: Alexander Johnson, Austin Calitro
Inside Linebacker: Josey Jewell, Mark Barron, Joe Jones
Right Cornerback: Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey
Left Cornerback: A.J. Bouye, Davontae Harris, Duke Dawson
Free Safety: Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall
Strong Safety: Kareem Jackson, Duke Dawson
Special Teams
Place Kicker/Kickoff Specialist: Brandon McManus
Punter/Holder: Sam Martin
Long Snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer
Kick Returner: Diontae Spencer, Tyrie Cleveland
Punt Returner: Diontae Spencer, Bryce Callahan
Takeaways
In two of the hottest battles of training camp, the Broncos seemingly took the easy way out by distributing starting duties to multiple players. Instead of usurping Lindsay as the starter at running back, the team camouflaged his demotion by naming Gordon a joint-starter.
You can see the team's thought process laid bare in whom the brass wants starting. If it's a question or comes with sensitive optics, like at running back and the starting wide receiver slot opposite of Sutton, the Broncos just took the easy way out and named two guys.
Gordon and Jeudy are new to the Broncos' offense but as you can see from the depth chart unveiling, the team brass has plans for both to be starters in 2020. But letting down Lindsay and Patrick easy, the team gave them joint-starter designations. It's a bit of a cop-out.
In other observations, the right tackle job was Wilkinson's to lose and it would appear he's held on through camp, although it's been extremely rough going. However, Dotson wasn't any better when given reps with the first-team, though at an admittedly smaller rep share.
I would imagine right tackle is a position the Broncos will be watching closely this season. Wilkinson had better sleep with one eye open, and so should Lock for that matter. I'd be a little nervous if all that stood between me and utter ruin from NFL edge rushers was Wilkinson.
Cushenberry completed his rise from the third- to the first-team offense. The rookie third-rounder had draft pedigree behind him, no doubt, but he won the starting job the old-fashioned way — fair and square.
Defensively, nothing jumps out as noteworthy initially. We still don't know who the No. 3 cornerback will be but at least we know it'll either be Ojemudia, a third-round rookie, or Harris. At least, initially.
On special teams, Spencer was kept for a reason. He'll be the No. 1 kick and punt returner.
