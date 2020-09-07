Broncos Unveil First Depth Chart of 2020 Season

The Denver Broncos are now just two days removed from whittling down the roster to the final 53 players the team will ride with into the 2020 regular season. The Broncos also tied up the loose ends, signing 16 players to the practice squad on Sunday.

The next step? Unveiling the first depth chart of the 2020 season. And that's just what the Broncos did on Monday as fans celebrated Labor Day in America. Here's how the depth chart shaped up.

Offense

Quarterback: Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel

Running Back: Melvin Gordon/Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tyrie Cleveland

Wide Receiver: Jerry Jeudy/Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Diontae Spencer

Left Tackle: Garett Bolles, Calvin Anderson

Left Guard: Dalton Risner, Austin Schlottmann

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry, Austin Schlottmann

Right Guard: Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti

Right Tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Demar Dotson

Tight End: Noah Fant, Nick Vannett, Jake Butt, Albert Okwuegbunam

Fullback: Andrew Beck

Defense

Defensive End: Jurrell Casey, DeMarcus Walker

Nose Tackle: Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim

Defensive End: Shelby Harris, Dre'Mont Jones

Strongside Linebacker: Von Miller, Jeremiah Attaochu

Weakside Linebacker: Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed

Inside Linebacker: Alexander Johnson, Austin Calitro

Inside Linebacker: Josey Jewell, Mark Barron, Joe Jones

Right Cornerback: Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey

Left Cornerback: A.J. Bouye, Davontae Harris, Duke Dawson

Free Safety: Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall

Strong Safety: Kareem Jackson, Duke Dawson

Special Teams

Place Kicker/Kickoff Specialist: Brandon McManus

Punter/Holder: Sam Martin

Long Snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Kick Returner: Diontae Spencer, Tyrie Cleveland

Punt Returner: Diontae Spencer, Bryce Callahan

Takeaways

In two of the hottest battles of training camp, the Broncos seemingly took the easy way out by distributing starting duties to multiple players. Instead of usurping Lindsay as the starter at running back, the team camouflaged his demotion by naming Gordon a joint-starter.

You can see the team's thought process laid bare in whom the brass wants starting. If it's a question or comes with sensitive optics, like at running back and the starting wide receiver slot opposite of Sutton, the Broncos just took the easy way out and named two guys.

Gordon and Jeudy are new to the Broncos' offense but as you can see from the depth chart unveiling, the team brass has plans for both to be starters in 2020. But letting down Lindsay and Patrick easy, the team gave them joint-starter designations. It's a bit of a cop-out.

In other observations, the right tackle job was Wilkinson's to lose and it would appear he's held on through camp, although it's been extremely rough going. However, Dotson wasn't any better when given reps with the first-team, though at an admittedly smaller rep share.

I would imagine right tackle is a position the Broncos will be watching closely this season. Wilkinson had better sleep with one eye open, and so should Lock for that matter. I'd be a little nervous if all that stood between me and utter ruin from NFL edge rushers was Wilkinson.

Cushenberry completed his rise from the third- to the first-team offense. The rookie third-rounder had draft pedigree behind him, no doubt, but he won the starting job the old-fashioned way — fair and square.

Defensively, nothing jumps out as noteworthy initially. We still don't know who the No. 3 cornerback will be but at least we know it'll either be Ojemudia, a third-round rookie, or Harris. At least, initially.

On special teams, Spencer was kept for a reason. He'll be the No. 1 kick and punt returner.

