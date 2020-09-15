SI.com
Broncos Update Injuries Coming Out of Week 1's Loss to Titans

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are coming off a bitterly-disappointing 16-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans in which a late-game collapse on offense and defense was punctuated by some highly-questionable coaching decisions by Vic Fangio. 

After the injury bug decimated the Broncos last week, taking two of the team's best players and only Pro Bowlers last year in Von Miller (ankle) and Courtland Sutton (shoulder), the team needs every healthy body it can get. Unfortunately, the Titans game was very physical and the Broncos didn't emerge unscathed. 

No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye exited the first half with a shoulder injury. Later we learned that Bouye popped his shoulder out of socket diving to break up a pass and the trainers had to pop it back in. Meanwhile, co-starting running back Phillip Lindsay injured his toe late in the second quarter and did not return following the half. 

We learned on Monday that both Bouye and Lindsay will undergo MRIs on Monday thanks to KUSA's Mike Klis. 

"CB A.J. Bouye (shoulder), RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) will both undergo MRI scans today," Klis tweeted Tuesday morning. 

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 2?

Fans will want to keep their fingers crossed as Lindsay and Bouye are not only starters but they represent two of the team's four remaining players who've ever earned a Pro Bowl nod. Lindsay in 2018 and Bouye in 2017.

Jurrell Casey and Melvin Gordon are the only other healthy and active Broncos, not counting the still-recovering Sutton, who've earned Pro Bowl honors during their career. 

The Broncos managed okay without Lindsay's contributions but missed his emotional firebrand impact as the offense stalled in the second half. Gordon would go on to rush for 78 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown and one lost fumble. 

Meanwhile, Bouye's injury gave way to a couple of rookies having to go through trial by fire. Michael Ojemudia played well with one pass interference play he'd like to have back while undrafted rookie Essang Bassey played surprisingly well. 

Still, Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill was able to exploit the cornerbacks' relative inexperience in the fourth quarter especially. 

“The secondary adjusted as good as they could once we lost A.J. That put Bassey in the game on a full-time basis in our nickel stuff," Fangio said following the game. "(Bryce) Callahan had to go back out at corner and play the other side which was new for him. I thought overall they handled it well.”

As soon as we get word on the results of the MRIs, we'll update this article. 

UPDATE: Word on the street is that Lindsay has turf toe, which is concerning as it can be a nagging injury with season-long implications. We also got an update on Bouye courtesy of KUSA's Mike Klis. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Wyobronco
Wyobronco

Hoping for the best.

Choibake
Choibake

When they needed to run, and run out the clock- they threw two incomplete passes...... Who calls the plays?

