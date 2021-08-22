Fangio Addresses Starting QB Question After Seattle Game

With the Denver Broncos' second preseason game in the books and both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater getting their opportunity to audition for the starting quarterback job, the coaches have a very difficult decision to make over the next week or so.

While Broncos Country is at these coaches' throats and up in arms about the ongoing quarterback competition, head coach Vic Fangio is trying to remain patient and let this play out as organically as possible.

The problem is, there doesn't seem to be much separation at this point. If we keep biases aside and evaluate both guys equally, they both have their redeeming qualities. Lock brings explosive play potential and creativity. Teddy brings a calming presence and takes what the defense gives him.

While Fangio explained that the Broncos "might" have enough information to make the decision, that won't come anytime soon.

"It won’t be tomorrow," Fangio said following Denver's dominating performance over Seattle on Saturday night. "The earliest it would be would be early next week, or we’ll let it go another week. Because these guys, both of them, Drew and Teddy, have done well, as you guys have seen, and they’ve made it a hard decision."

A lot of information has come to light over these past two weeks. While a decision may not come in the next couple of days, Fangio and the rest of the staff are coming close to making one here soon — even if only because they are running out of time.

With the "calendar closing in," Fangio still needs time to dive through the tape with a remote in his hand to make a final determination.

It's becoming incredibly frustrating that this competition might not be coming to a close right away and could run through the third and final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend, but there is one silver lining to come from it.

Both guys are playing well and putting points on the board. One might even be able to say that regardless of who wins the job, this Broncos offense is going to be majorly improved this season.

Through the team's first two preseason games, Bridgewater has gone 16-of-19 for 179 yards, a pair of red-zone touchdown passes, and a stellar quarterback rating of 141.0. Lock has been equally as impressive, posting lines of 14-of-21 for 231 yards, a pair of scoring throws including the 80-yard bomb against the Vikings last week, and a 135.2 quarterback rating.

Denver has a pair of quarterbacks that they can win with according to Fangio.

"Definitely. Like I said, both of these guys have done well," he said after the Seattle game. "We can play and win with either one of these guys, and that’s a good thing.”

