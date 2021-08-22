Fangio Addresses Starting QB Question After Seattle Game

August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Fangio Sounds Inclined to Let Broncos' QB Battle Rage 'Another Week'

Did either quarterback lay claim to the starting job in Seattle?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

With the Denver Broncos' second preseason game in the books and both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater getting their opportunity to audition for the starting quarterback job, the coaches have a very difficult decision to make over the next week or so.

While Broncos Country is at these coaches' throats and up in arms about the ongoing quarterback competition, head coach Vic Fangio is trying to remain patient and let this play out as organically as possible.

The problem is, there doesn't seem to be much separation at this point. If we keep biases aside and evaluate both guys equally, they both have their redeeming qualities. Lock brings explosive play potential and creativity. Teddy brings a calming presence and takes what the defense gives him.

While Fangio explained that the Broncos "might" have enough information to make the decision, that won't come anytime soon.

"It won’t be tomorrow," Fangio said following Denver's dominating performance over Seattle on Saturday night. "The earliest it would be would be early next week, or we’ll let it go another week. Because these guys, both of them, Drew and Teddy, have done well, as you guys have seen, and they’ve made it a hard decision."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A lot of information has come to light over these past two weeks. While a decision may not come in the next couple of days, Fangio and the rest of the staff are coming close to making one here soon — even if only because they are running out of time.

With the "calendar closing in," Fangio still needs time to dive through the tape with a remote in his hand to make a final determination.

It's becoming incredibly frustrating that this competition might not be coming to a close right away and could run through the third and final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend, but there is one silver lining to come from it.

Both guys are playing well and putting points on the board. One might even be able to say that regardless of who wins the job, this Broncos offense is going to be majorly improved this season.

Through the team's first two preseason games, Bridgewater has gone 16-of-19 for 179 yards, a pair of red-zone touchdown passes, and a stellar quarterback rating of 141.0. Lock has been equally as impressive, posting lines of 14-of-21 for 231 yards, a pair of scoring throws including the 80-yard bomb against the Vikings last week, and a 135.2 quarterback rating.

Denver has a pair of quarterbacks that they can win with according to Fangio.

"Definitely. Like I said, both of these guys have done well," he said after the Seattle game. "We can play and win with either one of these guys, and that’s a good thing.”

Follow Lance on Twitter @SandersonMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock
News

Fangio Addresses Starting QB Question After Seattle Game

Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates with teammates, including safety Jamar Johnson (41) after recovering a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
News

3 Impressive Broncos in Preseason Game 2 & One Yikes Performance

Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock
News

5 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 30-3 Win Over Seahawks in Preseason Game 2

Vic Fangio
News

5 Broncos Under the Gun in Seattle to Avoid Next Round of Cuts

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass under pressure from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli (61) and nose tackle Bryan Mone (79) in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 22-14.
News

How to Watch Broncos at Seahawks Preseason Game 2

Drew Lock, Von Miller
News

Von Miller Shares Eye-Opening Drew Lock Story That Hints at Big-Time Future

Denver Broncos linebacker Andre Mintze (91) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Game Day

Broncos at Seahawks: 3 Storylines to Watch

Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater
News

Interpreting Vic Fangio's Mysterious Remarks on Broncos' QB Timetable

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) talks with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during training camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Pat Shurmur Tells Drew Lock How to Win Starting QB Job